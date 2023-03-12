10m ago

Pumas demolish bumbling Bulls at Loftus to make massive Currie Cup statement

Herman Mostert
Bulls lock Jacques du Plessis runs into a Pumas brick wall. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
The Pumas showed their 2022 Currie Cup triumph was no fluke when they started their 2023 campaign with a crushing win over a hapless Bulls outfit on Sunday.

AS IT HAPPENED | Bulls v Pumas

The Pumas produced a masterclass to demolish the Bulls 63-15 at Loftus Versfeld - a result that will send shockwaves through the South African rugby landscape.

Head coach Jimmy Stonehouse's charges ran in nine tries in an utterly dominant display. The Pumas employed a high-tempo game characterised by some superb running from their outside backs.

The Pumas ran the Bulls ragged and scored some spectacular long-range tries.

Pumas flyhalf Tinus de Beer marshalled his troops in spectacular fashion and was deservedly named Player of the Match.

The rest of the Pumas backline also deserves credit, as playmakers Diego Appollis (2), Jade Stighling, Sebastian de Klerk, Devon Williams all crossed the whitewash.

The Pumas' other tries were scored by hooker Eduan Swart, scrumhalf Giovan Snyman and flankers Andre Fouche and Francois Kleinhans.

The Bulls didn't have much to write home about, as they appeared to lack structure and they ran out of ideas against a resolute Pumas defence. The hosts' two consolation tries were scored by No 8 Mihlali Mosi and replacement centre Cornal Hendricks.

READ | Rassie looks set to 'get his way' on Nigel Owens appointment

This victory was no doubt a statement from the Pumas, who won the Currie Cup for the first time last year when they beat Griquas 26-19 in the final in Kimberley.

Yes, they weren't playing against the Bulls' first-choice line-up but the hosts still fielded several players with URC experience.

The likes of Morne Steyn, Sbu Nkosi, Wandisile Simelane, David Kriel, Lionel Mapoe, Cornal Hendricks, Lizo Gqoboka and Jacques du Plessis are household names.

These names will feel shell-shocked having been humiliated by a so-called "smaller union" at their home fortress on Sunday.

Scorers:

Pumas

Bulls 15 (8)

Tries: Mihlali Mosi, Cornal Hendricks

Conversion: Morne Steyn

Penalty: Steyn

Pumas 63 (27)

Tries: Eduan Swart, Giovan Snyman, Sebastian de Klerk, Jade Stighling, Devon Williams, Andre Fouche, Diego Appollis (2), Francois Kleinhans

Conversions: Tinus de Beer (4), Giovan Snyman, Brandon Thomson

Penalties: De Beer (2)

Teams:

Bulls

15 Wandisile Simelane, 14 Sibongile Novuka, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 David Kriel, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Morne Steyn (captain), 9 Bernard van der Linde, 8 Mihlali Mosi, 7 Reinhardt Ludwig, 6 Phumzile Maqondwana, 5 Ruan Vermaak, 4 Jacques du Plessis, 3 Francois Klopper, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Joe van Zyl, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Cameron Hanekom, 21 Keagan Johannes, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Cornal Hendricks

Pumas

15 Devon Williams, 14 Sebastian de Klerk, 13 Diego Appollis, 12 Ali Mgijima, 11 Jade Stighling, 10 Tinus de Beer (captain), 9 Giovan Snyman, 8 Kwanda Dimaza, 7 Francois Kleinhans, 6 Andre Fouche, 5 Shane Kirkwood (captain), 4 Deon Slabbert, 3 Njabulo Gumede, 2 Eduan Swart, 1 Corne Fourie

Substitutes: 16 Llewellyn Classen, 17 Etienne Janeke, 18 Simon Raw, 19 Malembe Mpofu, 20 Ruwald van der Merwe, 21 Chriswill September, 22 Brandon Thomson, 23 Lundi Msenge


