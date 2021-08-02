1h ago

add bookmark

Wayde van Niekerk stunned in 400m SFs, finishes 5th to be eliminated in Tokyo

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Wayde van Niekerk (Getty)
Wayde van Niekerk (Getty)

Olympic champion and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk has been eliminated from the men's 400m at the Tokyo Games.

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics, Day 10

He ran a 45.14 in the third of three semi-finals on Monday - out of lane 8 - to finish 5th.

Only the top two from each semi-final qualify automatically for the final, and Van Niekerk's time was also not fast enough to secure one of the other two slots. 

He finished 12th fastest after the semis. 

While Van Niekerk's pedigree has never been in doubt, a place in the final was not always guaranteed in the build-up to Tokyo given his ongoing struggles with injury. 

In 2017, the 29-year-old suffered a devastating knee injury during an exhibition touch rugby match that some experts believed would threaten his career. 

It has been a long road back to full health since, and given that absence of international competition along the way, there has been uncertainty surrounding how Van Niekerk would perform in Tokyo. 

Running out of lane 8 at the Rio Olympics five years ago, Van Niekerk provided one of the great moments in South African sporting history when he clocked 43:03 to beat Michael Johnson's long-standing world record and claim gold for his country. 

Kirani James - the 2012 Olympic champion and silver medallist in 2016 - ran a 43.88 in the first semi-final to be fastest heading into the final, which takes place at 14:00 on Thursday. 

South Africa's 400m hurdler Wenda Nel, meanwhile, finished 7th in her semi-final in 56.35. She, too, will not progress to the final. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
team satokyo olympicswayde van niekerkathletics
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
57% - 3889 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
27% - 1824 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
17% - 1167 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 10: Wayde van Niekerk 5th in 400m SF, fails to qualify...

5h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 10: Wayde van Niekerk 5th in 400m SF, fails to qualify for final
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

9h ago

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

01 Aug

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

01 Aug

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow

01 Aug

Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow
Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on...

01 Aug

Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on showcase event
Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban

01 Aug

Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban
Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'

01 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'
SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm...

31 Jul

SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm hoping we can all go through'
Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'

31 Jul

Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'
Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m

31 Jul

Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m
LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have...

31 Jul

LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have lifted the country'
Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai...

31 Jul

Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai eliminated
SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo

31 Jul

SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo
Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare

31 Jul

Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare
SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai

31 Jul

SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai
Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'

31 Jul

Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo