Red-hot George Coetzee triumphs at Portugal Masters

South Africa's George Coetzee made five birdies in a five-under par 66 on Sunday to capture his fourth European Tour title at the Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.

It was Coetzee's first win in Europe, with his previous European Tour victorious coming in South Africa (Joburg Open, Tshwane Open twice) and Mauritius (Mauritius Open).

Coetzee, who held a one shot lead ahead of the final round in Quarteira, finished on 16-under to win the tournament by two strokes.

Coetzee was playing in his first European Tour event since the Qatar Masters in March.

He played in the opening three Sunshine Tour Rise-Up Series events and entered this week's event hot off the heels of a Sunshine Tour victory where he won the Titleist Championship at Pretoria Country Club.

It was the second win from a South African golfer on the European Tour this year after Branden Grace won the South African Open in January.

George Coetzee is a winner again! ??#PortugalMasters pic.twitter.com/5egakK31U5 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 13, 2020

- Compiled by Sport24 staff