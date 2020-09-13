European Tour

1h ago

add bookmark

Red-hot George Coetzee triumphs at Portugal Masters

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
George Coetzee wins Portugal Masters
George Coetzee wins Portugal Masters
Luke Walker/Getty Images

South Africa's George Coetzee made five birdies in a five-under par 66 on Sunday to capture his fourth European Tour title at the Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.

It was Coetzee's first win in Europe, with his previous European Tour victorious coming in South Africa (Joburg Open, Tshwane Open twice) and Mauritius (Mauritius Open).

Coetzee, who held a one shot lead ahead of the final round in Quarteira, finished on 16-under to win the tournament by two strokes.

Coetzee was playing in his first European Tour event since the Qatar Masters in March.

He played in the opening three Sunshine Tour Rise-Up Series events and entered this week's event hot off the heels of a Sunshine Tour victory where he won the Titleist Championship at Pretoria Country Club.

It was the second win from a South African golfer on the European Tour this year after Branden Grace won the South African Open in January.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Related Links
Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda share LPGA ANA Inspiration lead
Brian Stuard, James Hahn, Cameron Percy share PGA Tour lead in Napa
Tiger Woods brings sore back and troubled game into US Open
Read more on:
european tourgeorge coetzeegolf
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7320 votes
Cricket
11% - 1847 votes
Football
19% - 3317 votes
Athletics
2% - 429 votes
Boxing
1% - 156 votes
Cycling
2% - 417 votes
Golf
5% - 859 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1446 votes
Tennis
3% - 576 votes
Water sports
1% - 155 votes
American sports
1% - 200 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 535 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo