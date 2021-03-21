European Tour

SA's Justin Harding captures 2nd European Tour title at Kenya Open

Lynn Butler
South African golfer Justin Harding
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

South African golfer Justin Harding has sealed his second European Tour title by winning the Kenya Open at Karen Country Club on Sunday.

Heading into the final round with a two-stroke advantage, Harding maintained his lead as he carded a bogey-free final round, which included an eagle and three birdies.

The 35-year-old carded a five-under-par 66 to finish the week on 21-under par and claim a two-shot win over American Kurt Kitayama.

This is Harding's first win since his maiden European Tour title, which came in March 2019 at the Qatar Masters.

Harding became the sixth South African to win the Kenya Open, and the fourth South African in the last ten years - this is more wins than any other nation during the last decade.

This is the first South African victory on the European Tour since Christiaan Bezuidenhout won the South African Open in December 2020.

The win sees Harding move to 14th on the 2021 Race to Dubai rankings.

The European Tour continues in Kenya next week with the Kenya Savannah Classic set to get underway on Thursday.

