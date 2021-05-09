European Tour

SA's latest golf prodigy Garrick Higgo powers to historic victory on European Tour

Lynn Butler
South African golfer Garrick Higgo (Getty Images)
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

South African golfer Garrick Higgo became the fastest South African to claim three European Tour wins after cruising to victory at the Canary Islands Championship.

Overnight leader Higgo stayed steady at Golf Costa Adeje in Tenerife, producing seven birdies, two bogeys and a career-first ace to card a 7-under 64.

Higgo finished the tournament on 27-under par and claimed a six-shot victory over Australia's Maverick Antcliff.

Higgo, who turns 22 years old on Wednesday, secured his third European Tour title in only his 26th appearance - making him the fastest South African to three regular European Tour wins.

It is Higgo's second win in three weeks following his triumph at the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open last month.

His win in Spain is the 160th win by a South African player on the European Tour.

It's also the first time since 2012 that South Africans have won three consecutive titles on the European Tour.

It is the fifth win by a South African on the European Tour this year with the previous winners this season being Justin Harding (Kenya Open), Daniel van Tonder (Kenya Savannah Classic), Higgo (Gran Canaria Lopesan Open) and Dean Burmester (Tenerife Open).

Burmester was the next best-placed South African as he carded a 6-under 66 to finish at 19-under.

