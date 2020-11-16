58m ago

Dylan Frittelli books spot at 2021 Masters, banks a cool R7 million

Dylan Frittelli
Dylan Frittelli
Rob Carr/Getty Images
  • South African golfer Dylan Frittelli secured a top 5 finish at the 2020 Masters, which was won by American Dustin Johnson.
  • Courtesy of being in the top 12, Frittelli earned an automatic invitation to the 2021 Masters, which is expected to keep its original April date.
  • Frittelli was the best-placed South African and banked R7 million for his four-day efforts.

After testing positive for the coronavirus in June, Dylan Frittelli's year got a lot better after a stellar performance at this past weekend's Masters.

He was the best-placed South African at Augusta National as he signed an even-par 72 to finish on 11-under for the tournament.

Frittelli, who was making his second Masters appearance this past weekend, finished in a tie for fifth - nine shots behind first-time green jacket winner, Dustin Johnson.

READ: SA MASTERS WRAP | How our golfers fared at Augusta National

One of the qualifying categories for the next edition of the Masters is that the 'Top 12 and ties' from the previous year get an invitation back in April 2021.

This marked the first time Frittelli ended in the top 10 of a Major championship, with his previous best a tied for 31st spot at the 2018 PGA Championship.

In June, Frittelli became the first South African and fourth PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus since the season resumed.

Frittelli told the Augusta Chronicle after his final round that he was "proud" of his performance at year's final Major.

"Obviously it's a big step for me to finish top 10 in a major," said the 30-year-old.

"It's my first time. Also first time making the cut here, as well, so lots of first-time events that I'm proud of."

Frittelli, who finished tied for fifth alongside Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, was rewarded with $460 000 (around R7 million) for his four days' work.

Frittelli will continue his exploits on the PGA Tour as the tour moves to Saint Simons Island in Georgia for Thursday's RSM Classic.

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

