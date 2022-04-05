1h ago

It's a go! Tiger Woods says 'as of right now' he will play Masters

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
Tiger Woods (Getty Images)
Tiger Woods plans to play the 86th Masters starting on Thursday at Augusta National, making an incredible return to competition 14 months after suffering severe injuries to his right leg following a car accident.

In February 2021, Woods lost control of his SUV and was hospitalised after the vehicle rolled several times.

The 15-time Major winner spent several hours in surgery to repair his lower right leg and ankle, which had shattered in the accident.

"As of right now, I feel like I am going to play," Woods told reporters after a practice round on Tuesday.

Asked if he thought he could win the tournament, Wood's simply replied, "I do."

Woods insists that he would not be playing if he didn't think he could win. 

"I love competing and I feel like if I can still compete at the highest level, I'm going to," he said. 

"And if I feel I can still win, I'm going to play. But if I feel like I can't, then you won't see me out here.

"You guys know me better than that. I don't show up to an event unless I think I can win it. That's the attitude I've had.

"There'll be a day when it won't happen and I'll know when that is."

The Masters is scheduled to get under way from Thursday at Augusta National in golf's first Major of the year.

Five South Africans will be competing this week with Garrick Higgo making his Masters debut.

