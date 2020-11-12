live

37m ago

add bookmark

LIVE | Johnson comfortably ahead as Day 4 starts at the Masters

Dylan Frittelli
Dylan Frittelli
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Last Updated
Live News Feed
Go to start

14 November 23:36

A bogey-free third round for South Africa's Dylan Frittelli as he soars up the Masters leaderboard after a superb round of 5-under 67.
A bogey-free third round for South Africa's Dylan Frittelli as he soars up the Masters leaderboard after a superb round of 5-under 67.

14 November 23:04

American Dustin Johnson leads by 15-under the Masters during the on-going third round 

South Africans on the leaderboard so far:

T3 - Dylan Frittelli at 11-under through 17

T29 - Louis Oosthuizen finished his third-round to drop to 3-under 

T35 - Charl Schwartzel at 2-under through 14 holes

T50 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished his third-round to drop to even par for the tournament.

14 November 22:26

Dylan Frittelli birdies and moves to 11-under through 15. He is three shots back from the lead!

14 November 21:38

SA's Dylan Frittelli makes another birdie on the 11th to get to 9-under-par - five shots off the lead.

14 November 21:03

Dylan Frittelli birdies the eighth as he sits on 8-under - fix shots behind leader Dustin Johnson
<strong>Dylan Frittelli </strong>birdies the eighth as he sits on 8-under - fix shots behind leader Dustin Johnson

14 November 20:17

South Africa's Dylan Frittelli is 1-under through seven holes and is T11 at 7-under.

14 November 18:47

Current top leaderboard, most of the big featured groups are yet to tee off
Current top leaderboard, most of the big featured groups are yet to tee off

14 November 18:42

Bryson DeChambeau's fears he had contracted Covid-19 proved wrong, but the US Open winner who bulked-up during the virus layoff now wonders what is causing his Masters health issues.
Covid-19 scare, body issues dim Bryson DeChambeau's Masters bid

14 November 18:27

ICYMI: Golfers will play in threesomes and start off the first and 10th tees for Saturday's third round of the 84th Masters in a bid to complete play before darkness.

There will be 60 players to contest the final two rounds at Augusta National. Four South Africans made the weekend: Dylan Frittelli (6-under), Louis Oosthuizen (6-under), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (3-under), Charl Schwartzel (even-par)

14 November 18:18

Notables to miss the cut include Jason Day, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Harding, Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson andGary Woodland

14 November 18:09

SA's Dylan Frittelli, who is currently tied for 14th, will play his third round of the Masters alongside Justin Rose and Sebastian Munoz at 18:15 SA time.

14 November 17:52

SA's Louis Oosthuizen, who is currently tied for 14th, will play his third round of the Masters alongside Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka at 18:00 SA time.

14 November 17:45

STAT:

Since the creation of the World Golf Rankings in 1986, this is the first-time the Top 3 players in the world, all share a part of the lead after ANY round in ANY major.

Currently: 1 Dustin Johnson, 2 Jon Rahm, 3 Justin Thomas at 9-under

14 November 17:37

Justin Harding is the only South African to miss the cut at 1-over finish

14 November 17:22

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen and Dylan Frittelli are three shots back at 6-under.

There's a four-way tie for the Masters Round 3 lead with Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson (9-under)

14 November 15:34

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen is still finishing up his second round as he is currently on 6-under (T15) through 16

14 November 15:28

Masters top leaderboard as it stands:
Masters top leaderboard as it stands:

14 November 00:11

Top leaderboard during the second round of the Masters
Top leaderboard during the second round of the Masters

14 November 00:04

2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel is above the projected cut, which is now at 1-over

Schwartzel is currently 1-under in the day so far as he sits on even-par for the tournament

13 November 23:40

South Africa's top-ranked golfer Louis Oosthuizen is 3-under through the front nine, he is currently on 7-under.

Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer (9-under) seized a share of the Masters second-round clubhouse lead.

13 November 22:24

South Africa's Dylan Frittelli carded a 1-over 73 to sit tied for 10th at 6-under

13 November 22:22

Currently, four players tied for the lead at 9-under and all four have completed their second round:

Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson

13 November 21:55

Australia's Cameron Smith (after finishing eagle, birdie, birdie, birdie) joins Ancer for the clubhouse lead.
Australia's Cameron Smith (after finishing eagle, birdie, birdie, birdie) joins Ancer for the clubhouse lead.

13 November 21:18

Current situation:

T8 - Dylan Frittelli is at 6-under through 16 holes

T14 - Louis Oosthuizen is at 4-under (starts his Round 2 at 21:08 SA time)

T14 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout is at 4-under through 14 holes

Projected cut at even-par

T62 - Charl Schwartzel is at 1-over (starts his Round 2 at 21:30 SA time)

T80 - Justin Harding shot a 1-under 71 to miss the Masters weekend cut at 2-over


13 November 20:48

Dustin Johnson and Mexico's Abraham Ancer are currently tied for the lead on 8-under.

Dylan Frittelli is currently one behind on 7-under.

13 November 20:11

Justin Thomas double-bogeyed and Frittelli birdies to move one behind
Justin Thomas double-bogeyed and Frittelli birdies to move one behind

13 November 19:38

Dylan Frittelli makes a birdie to move to 6-under through his eight holes
Go to top
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Roars silenced but Masters hopeful for 2021 fans return
BIG MASTERS PREVIEW | Everything you need to know going into this week at Augusta
Augusta chairperson vows long drivers won't humble course
Read more on:
mastersgolf
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 9503 votes
Cricket
11% - 2522 votes
Football
19% - 4314 votes
Athletics
2% - 557 votes
Boxing
1% - 206 votes
Cycling
2% - 529 votes
Golf
5% - 1104 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1899 votes
Tennis
3% - 763 votes
Water sports
1% - 204 votes
American sports
1% - 284 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 723 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo