LIVE | Johnson comfortably ahead as Day 4 starts at the Masters

American Dustin Johnson leads by 15-under the Masters during the on-going third round
South Africans on the leaderboard so far:
T3 - Dylan Frittelli at 11-under through 17
T29 - Louis Oosthuizen finished his third-round to drop to 3-under
T35 - Charl Schwartzel at 2-under through 14 holes
T50 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished his third-round to drop to even par for the tournament.
ICYMI: Golfers will play in threesomes and start off the first and 10th tees for Saturday's third round of the 84th Masters in a bid to complete play before darkness.
There will be 60 players to contest the final two rounds at Augusta National. Four South Africans made the weekend: Dylan Frittelli (6-under), Louis Oosthuizen (6-under), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (3-under), Charl Schwartzel (even-par)
STAT:
Since the creation of the World Golf Rankings in 1986, this is the first-time the Top 3 players in the world, all share a part of the lead after ANY round in ANY major.
Currently: 1 Dustin Johnson, 2 Jon Rahm, 3 Justin Thomas at 9-under
South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen and Dylan Frittelli are three shots back at 6-under.
There's a four-way tie for the Masters Round 3 lead with Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson (9-under)
South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen is still finishing up his second round as he is currently on 6-under (T15) through 16
2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel is above the projected cut, which is now at 1-over
Schwartzel is currently 1-under in the day so far as he sits on even-par for the tournament
South Africa's top-ranked golfer Louis Oosthuizen is 3-under through the front nine, he is currently on 7-under.
Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer (9-under) seized a share of the Masters second-round clubhouse lead.
Currently, four players tied for the lead at 9-under and all four have completed their second round:
Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson
Current situation:
T8 - Dylan Frittelli is at 6-under through 16 holes
T14 - Louis Oosthuizen is at 4-under (starts his Round 2 at 21:08 SA time)
T14 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout is at 4-under through 14 holes
Projected cut at even-par
T62 - Charl Schwartzel is at 1-over (starts his Round 2 at 21:30 SA time)
T80 - Justin Harding shot a 1-under 71 to miss the Masters weekend cut at 2-over
Dustin Johnson and Mexico's Abraham Ancer are currently tied for the lead on 8-under.
Dylan Frittelli is currently one behind on 7-under.
