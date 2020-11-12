LIVE | Johnson comfortably ahead as Day 4 starts at the Masters

ICYMI: Golfers will play in threesomes and start off the first and 10th tees for Saturday's third round of the 84th Masters in a bid to complete play before darkness.

There will be 60 players to contest the final two rounds at Augusta National. Four South Africans made the weekend: Dylan Frittelli (6-under), Louis Oosthuizen (6-under), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (3-under), Charl Schwartzel (even-par)