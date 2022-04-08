1h ago

Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from Masters, injury cited for his exit

Compiled by Khanyiso Tshwaku
South African golfer Louis Oosthuizen (Getty)
Tom Jenkins/Getty Images
  • Louis Oosthuizen has withdrawn from the Masters at Augusta National on Friday prior to the second round, with injury being a concern.
  • Oosthuizen had a sparkling 2021 and was expected to do well in the year's first Major.
  • Oosthuizen was paired alongside 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods for the opening two rounds.

South African golfer Louis Oosthuizen has withdrawn from the Masters prior to the start of the second round on Friday, with injury being cited as the main reason for his exit.

Oosthuizen came in as the country's top-ranked golfer and was paired alongside 14-time Major winner and five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods.

The 39-year-old Oosthuizen struggled in Thursday's opening round as he posted four-over 76.

Since his runner-up finish in the 2012 Masters, where he lost a playoff to American Bubba Watson, Oosthuien's next best finish at Augusta came in 2018 when he tied for 12th place.

Oosthuizen, who won the 2012 Open Championship, had a sparkling 2021 where he finished second in the US Open, tied for second in the PGA Championship and tied for third in the Open Championship.


