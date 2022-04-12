1h ago

add bookmark

SA golfer Schwartzel bags R5.7 million for Masters efforts

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Charl Schwartzel. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Charl Schwartzel. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • SA golfer Charl Schwartzel earned R5.7 million for finishing tied for 10th at the Masters.
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout bagged R743 000 for finishing tied for 44th.
  • American champion Scottie Scheffler took home the equivalent of R39 million.

He may have fallen short in his quest for a second green jacket, but South African golfer Charl Schwartzel is laughing all the way to the bank after his efforts at the Masters over the weekend.

Schwartzel, who won the Masters in 2011, was the best performing SA golfer at the year's opening major at Augusta National.

Schwartzel finished even par in a tie for 10th spot but still pocketed a handy $390 000 (R5.7 million).

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who won his first major championship, earned $2.7 million (R39 million).


Christiaan Bezuidenhout, the other South African golfer who made the weekend cut, finished tied for 44th and earned $51 000 (R743 000).

All the professional golfers who failed to make the cut - which included SA trio Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo and Louis Oosthuizen (who withdraw ahead of the second round) - earned $10 000 (R146 000).

American Tiger Woods, who stole headlines after returning from a long injury layoff, finished 47th and earned $43 500 (R633 000).

2022 Masters prize money:

1: Scottie Scheffler, -10, $2,700,000

2: Rory McIlroy, -7, $1,620,000

T-3: Shane Lowry, -5, $870,000

T-3: Cameron Smith, -5, $870,000

5: Collin Morikawa, -4, $600,000

T-6: Will Zalatoris, -3, $521,250

T-6: Corey Conners, -3, $521,250

T-8: Justin Thomas, -1, $450,000

T-8: Sungjae Im, -1, $450,000

T-10: Cameron Champ, E, $390,000

T-10: Charl Schwartzel, E, $390,000

T-12: Dustin Johnson, +1, $330,000

T-12: Danny Willett, +1, $330,000

T-14: Kevin Na, +2, $225,333

T-14: Matt Fitzpatrick, +2, $225,333

T-14: Min Woo Lee, +2, $225,333

T-14: Harry Higgs, +2, $225,333

T-14: Lee Westwood, +2, $225,333

T-14: Talor Gooch, +2, $225,333

T-14: Hideki Matsuyama, +2, $225,333

T-14: Tommy Fleetwood, +2, $225,333

T-14: Jason Kokrak, +2, $225,333

T-23: Robert MacIntyre, +3, $138,000

T-23: Harold Varner III, +3, $138,000

T-23: Sergio Garcia, +3, $138,000

T-23: J.J. Spaun, +3, $138,000

T-27: Jon Rahm, +4, $111,000

T-27: Seamus Power, +4, $111,000

T-27: Viktor Hovland, +4, $111,000

T-30: Russell Henley, +5, $93,150

T-30: Sepp Straka, +5, $93,150

T-30: Hudson Swafford, +5, $93,150

T-30: Lucas Glover, +5, $93,150

T-30: Marc Leishman, +5, $93,150

T-35: Joaquin Niemann, +6, $75,563

T-35: Tony Finau, +6, $75,563

T-35: Patrick Reed, +6, $75,563

T-35: Webb Simpson, +6, $75,563

T-39: Patrick Cantlay, +7, $63,000

T-39: Bubba Watson, +7, $63,000

T-39: Tom Hoge, +7, $63,000

T-39: Si Woo Kim, +7, $63,000

43: Billy Horschel, +8, $55,500

T-44: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, +9, $51,000

T-44: Kevin Kisner, +9, $51,000

46: Cameron Davis, +12, $46,500

47: Tiger Woods, +13, $43,500

T-48: Adam Scott, +14, $40,050

T-48: Max Homa, +14, $40,050

T-50: Mackenzie Hughes, +15, $37,350

T-50: Daniel Berger, +15, $37,350

52: Tyrrell Hatton, +17, $36,000

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
masterscharl schwartzelherman mostertgolf
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
51% - 1500 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
49% - 1420 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo