SA golfer Schwartzel bags R5.7 million for Masters efforts

SA golfer Charl Schwartzel earned R5.7 million for finishing tied for 10th at the Masters.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout bagged R743 000 for finishing tied for 44th.

American champion Scottie Scheffler took home the equivalent of R39 million.

He may have fallen short in his quest for a second green jacket, but South African golfer Charl Schwartzel is laughing all the way to the bank after his efforts at the Masters over the weekend.

Schwartzel, who won the Masters in 2011, was the best performing SA golfer at the year's opening major at Augusta National.

Schwartzel finished even par in a tie for 10th spot but still pocketed a handy $390 000 (R5.7 million).

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who won his first major championship, earned $2.7 million (R39 million).





Christiaan Bezuidenhout, the other South African golfer who made the weekend cut, finished tied for 44th and earned $51 000 (R743 000).

All the professional golfers who failed to make the cut - which included SA trio Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo and Louis Oosthuizen (who withdraw ahead of the second round) - earned $10 000 (R146 000).

American Tiger Woods, who stole headlines after returning from a long injury layoff, finished 47th and earned $43 500 (R633 000).