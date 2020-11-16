SA MASTERS WRAP | How our golfers fared at Augusta National

Dylan Frittelli led the South African charge at the 84th Masters after finishing Sunday's final round with an even par 72.



Frittelli finished 11-under par for the tournament and tied for fifth alongside Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy. They were nine shots behind winner Dustin Johnson from America.

Louis Oosthuizen was the next best-placed South African, shooting a two-under par 70 on Sunday to finish tied for 23rd and five-under overall.

Charl Schwartzel shot a one-under par 71 in his final round to finish four-under and tied for 25th.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout also shot a 71 on Sunday to finish tied for 38th and one-under for the tournament.

Justin Harding missed the cut, while Erik van Rooyen withdrew after his first round.

Final scores on Sunday at the 84th Masters at par-72 Augusta National Golf Club (a-denotes amateur; USA unless noted):

268 - Dustin Johnson 65-70-65-68

273 - Im Sung-jae (KOR) 66-70-68-69, Cameron Smith (AUS) 67-68-69-69

276 - Justin Thomas 66-69-71-70

277 - Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 65-73-67-72, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 75-66-67-69

278 - CT Pan (TPE) 70-66-74-68, Jon Rahm (ESP) 69-66-72-71, Brooks Koepka 70-69-69-70

279 - Webb Simpson 67-73-71-68, Corey Conners (CAN) 74-65-71-69, Patrick Reed 68-68-71-72

280 - Marc Leishman (AUS) 70-72-70-68, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 68-68-72-72, Kevin Na 73-68-69-70, Abraham Ancer (MEX) 68-67-69-76

281 - Xander Schauffele 67-73-71-70, Patrick Cantlay 70-66-73-72

282 - Scottie Scheffler 71-68-72-71, Cameron Champ 68-74-68-72, Sebastian Munoz (COL) 70-68-69-75, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 71-66-71-74

283 - Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 68-70-75-70, Justin Rose (ENG) 67-70-76-70

284 - Danny Willett (ENG) 71-66-74-73, Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 73-71-69-71, Shane Lowry (IRL) 74-69-68-73, Ian Poulter (ENG) 72-71-71-70

285 - Nick Taylor (CAN) 72-72-69-72, Bernhard Langer (GER) 68-73-73-71, Sung Kang (KOR) 75-69-71-70, Rickie Fowler 70-70-75-70, Chez Reavie 71-72-72-70

286 - Adam Scott (AUS) 70-72-71-73, Bryson DeChambeau 70-74-69-73, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 70-71-73-72, Andy Ogletree 73-70-71-72

287 - Lee Westwood (ENG) 68-74-71-74, Billy Horschel 70-70-72-75, Tiger Woods 68-71-72-76, Paul Casey (ENG) 65-74-71-77, Tony Finau 69-75-71-72, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 69-73-74-71

288 - Shugo Imahira (JPN) 72-70-72-74, Collin Morikawa 70-74-70-74

289 - Matt Wallace (ENG) 69-73-70-77, Charles Howell III 71-70-74-74, Jordan Spieth 74-70-73-72, Victor Perez (FRA) 70-71-76-72, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 74-70-73-72

290 - Mike Weir (CAN) 71-72-71-76, Jazz Janewattananond (THA) 69-71-75-75, Rafael Cabrera Bello (ESP) 73-71-74-72, Zach Johnson 73-71-73-73

291 - John Augenstein-a 69-72-75-75, Phil Mickelson 69-70-79-73

292 - Bubba Watson 74-69-71-78

294 - Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 71-72-78-73

295 - Brandt Snedeker 71-71-79-74

296 - Jimmy Walker 71-73-76-76