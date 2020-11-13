SA MASTERS WRAP | How our golfers fared on Day 1

Louis Oosthuizen shot a four-under par 68 to lead the South African charge after the opening day of a weather-disrupted Masters at Augusta National on Thursday.

Oosthuizen trails leader Paul Casey from England by three shots.

LEADERBOARD

Rain-showers delayed play on Thursday and there are 44 players who must finish their first rounds on Friday after play was halted due to darkness.

The only other South African who managed to complete his first round was Charl Schwartzel, who shot a one-over par 73 to sit tied for 64th.

Dylan Frittelli is also four-under alongside Oosthuizen but he only managed to complete nine holes.

Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are both one-under after 13 and 10 holes respectively, while Justin Harding is two-over after 13 holes.

With so many players yet to complete their first round, it's unlikely that all players will finish their second rounds on Friday.

Partial first-round scores on Thursday at the weather-disrupted 84th Masters at par-72 Augusta National Golf Club (a-denotes amateur; USA unless noted; Darkness halted play with 44 players on course, round to resume Friday):

65 - Paul Casey (ENG)

67 - Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele

68 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Lee Westwood (ENG), Louis Oosthuizen (RSA), Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods

69 - Jazz Janewattananond (THA), Jon Rahm (ESP), Tony Finau, Matt Wallace (ENG)

70 - CT Pan (TPE), Marc Leishman (AUS), Larry Mize, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day (AUS), Kim Si-woo (KOR)

71 - Jimmy Walker, Charles Howell, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, Scottie Scheffler, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson (SWE), Mike Weir (CAN)

72 - Ian Poulter (ENG), Gary Woodland, Graeme McDowell (NIR)

73 - Kevin Na, Charl Schwartzel (RSA), a-Andy Ogletree, Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP)

74 - Corey Conners (CAN), Adam Hadwin (CAN), Shane Lowry (IRL), Lanto Griffin, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson

75 - Vijay Singh (FIJ), Nate Lashley

76 - a-Lukas Michel (AUS)

77 - Lucas Glover, Tyler Duncan

78 - Sandy Lyle (SCO), Andrew Landry

79 - a-Lin Yuxin (CHN), a-Abel Gallegos (ARG)