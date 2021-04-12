Schwartzel, Oosthuizen each bag R1.1m for Masters efforts

Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen finished as the top South Africans at the 85th Masters at Augusta National.

Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen finished as the best performing South African golfers at the 85th Masters at Augusta National in Georgia.

Out of the four South Africans who started the tournament, three made the cut for the weekend.

Schwartzel and Oosthuizen both finished tied for 26th - 11 shots behind Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who clinched his maiden major title.

2011 Masters champion Schwartzel carded an even-par final round to finish at 3-over for the tournament.

Schwartzel acknowledged that he couldn't execute his putts in this year's first major despite his preparation.

"I felt very prepared. I felt like this is about as happy as I've been with my game for a long time," said Schwartzel.

"I think it was about as comfortable as I've ever felt here, felt like I hit the ball as close as I've ever hit it here. I just really got nothing out of it, which means in laymen's terms, I didn't make any putts."

Oosthuizen, who is South Africa's top-ranked golfer, carded a one-under par 71 on Sunday to join Schwartzel at 3-over overall.

Oosthuizen expressed his disappointment and stated that he had learned his lessons following this week's result.

"I always look forward to this week, playing it. It's a golf course I love, and I probably came in here the best I've been stroking it," said Oosthuizen, who won the 2010 Open Championship title.

"It was the other part of the game that I was struggling with. Every year you learn something new about this golf course, and hopefully, I'll be back here next year to try again."

According to Golf.com, Schwartzel and Oosthuizen both banked a cool $79 925 (around R1.1 million) for their four-day efforts.

Meanwhile, Christiaan Bezuidenhout posted an even-par 72 to finish tied for 40th at 4-over. Bezuidenhout took home $43 700 (R640 000).

Dylan Frittelli failed to make the weekend at the challenging Augusta National course but took home $10 000 (R146 000) for his participation.