WATCH | Bryson DeChambeau clocks 320 kph ball speed at Masters practice

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau prepared to smash tee shots into places that Augusta National co-founder Bobby Jones never imagined on the eve of the 84th Masters.

World number six DeChambeau will try to overpower the famed layout, soaked by a half-inch of overnight rain with more forecast before his early morning Thursday tee time.

DeChambeau, who overwhelmed Winged Foot in September to capture his first major title, bulked up during the Covid-19 layoff that postponed the Masters from its usual April date.

"I'm hitting it further than the US Open," DeChambeau warned.

"I've only seen improvements in strength increase."

And his experiments with equipment have produced a ball-blasting strategy some fear will shatter golf and break the Masters, hitting for maximum length and position without regard to deep rough, setting up easier wedge and iron shots into greens than his rivals will face.

"Hitting it further is definitely an easier way to play the game," DeChambeau said.

The pandemic will mean no spectators at the Masters, removing the famed roars that typically echo through the grounds for spectacular shotmaking and opening some areas for shots that the 27-year-old American hopes to exploit.

"I'm going to be able to hit it on certain lines where patrons would be," he said. "I feel like it does provide me a little bit of an advantage in that case, to hit into those areas without thinking about it at all."

If you don't believe us, just watch the video below posted by three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo, who was watching DeChambeau in action at practice on Wednesday morning. 

