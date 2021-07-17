48m ago

add bookmark

Louis Oosthuizen leads Open Championship heading into final day

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Louis Oosthuizen. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)
Louis Oosthuizen. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

Louis Oosthuizen held off a charge from Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth to stay in front by one shot on 12 under par at the Open Championship after a sun-bathed third round at Royal St George's on Saturday.

LEADERBOARD | The 149th Open Championship

The South African is aiming to lift the Claret Jug for a second time on Sunday after his sole major victory to date came at St Andrews in 2010.

However, he has finished second in six majors since then, including at the PGA Championship and US Open in the past two months, and will have to hold his nerve on the final round.

Resuming on 11 under par in pristine conditions, Oosthuizen was unfortunate not to make more than a solid start as birdie putts at the first two holes shaved the cup in a run of six straight pars.

His patience paid off as he birdied the par-five seventh and then picked up another shot at the ninth.

However, after dropping just one shot in his opening two rounds, bogeys at 11 and 13 allowed Morikawa and Spieth to briefly take a share of the lead.

Oosthuizen regained his composure and his precise putting for birdie at the par-three 16th to retake the lead outright and will again be partnered with Morikawa in the final group on Sunday.

The young American made a nervous start to his third round, dropping two strokes in the first six holes.

However, the 24-year-old quickly bounced back to make the turn in level par for his round and consecutive birdies at 13 and 14 put him in a great position to challenge for his second major at 11 under.

Three-putt costs Spieth

Spieth's bid for a second Open Championship faltered late on as he three-putted on the 18th green to fall back to nine under.

The American had got off to a flier with birdies at the second, fourth, sixth and 10th to move to 11 under.

But, just as in his second round when he blamed being hungry for a poor finish, the three-time major winner struggled coming home as he also made bogey at the 11th and 16th.

The expected push from a stellar cast of former major champions further down the leaderboard never materialised on 'moving day', with the third round often the time when potential winners emerge.

Pre-tournament favourite and recently crowned US Open champion Jon Rahm was the one big name to haul himself into contention with a 68 to move to seven under.

World number one Dustin Johnson dropped back to four under with a three over par round which could have been much worse but for birdies at the 14th and 16th.

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka is three under after making three bogeys in the first five holes to post a 72.

Canada's Corey Connors and American Scottie Scheffler are well-positioned at eight under.

'Tale of two nines'

Earlier, Rory McIlroy's hopes of a fifth major title faded on the back nine after an electrifying start from the Northern Irishman entertained the thousands following his third round.

Crowds of up to 32 000 have been allowed into the 149th Open Championship despite surging infection rates for the coronavirus in England.

The biggest galleries of the tournament so far saw McIlroy make five birdies on the front nine to take the turn in four under par for the day and the championship.

But a combination of wild driving off the tee and sloppy putting saw McIlroy drop shots at the 11th, 13th and 15th to fall back to one under.

"Sort of a tale of two nines," McIlroy said after walking off the 18th green.

"The back nine played tough. They're sort of tucking the pins away. They've stretched the golf course out to as long as it can play."

Bombastic world number six Bryson DeChambeau has dominated the headlines in Sandwich for the wrong reasons after taking aim at the standard of his driver after a disappointing opening round.

The American, who just made the cut, suffered another frustrating day as a double bogey at the ninth set the tone for his two over round of 72.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pga toureuropean touropen championshipjordan spiethcollin morikawalouis oosthuizengolf
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 16206 votes
Cricket
12% - 4926 votes
Football
18% - 7379 votes
Athletics
3% - 1079 votes
Boxing
1% - 403 votes
Cycling
2% - 990 votes
Golf
5% - 2030 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3512 votes
Tennis
4% - 1473 votes
Water sports
1% - 378 votes
American sports
1% - 496 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1342 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact

6h ago

WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact
Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village

8h ago

Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village

12h ago

Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

16 Jul

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

16 Jul

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

16 Jul

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

14 Jul

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo