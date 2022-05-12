10 SA golfers to tee off 2022 PGA Championship

There will be 10 South Africans competing at next week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

The PGA Championship confirmed its field for the year's second major, with six South African golfers receiving PGA of America invitations.

Oliver Bekker will be the sole South African making his PGA Championship debut.

The 2022 PGA Championship field was confirmed on Tuesday, with 10 South African golfers set to take the field at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.

The PGA Championship confirmed that 156 golfers will tee off in the year's second major.

Defending champion Phil Mickelson will be hoping to defend his title with 15-time major champion Tiger Woods also included in the field.

Six South African golfers have been awarded invitations by the PGA of America. These invitations are for golfers who missed qualifying via PGA Championship Points, with their position on the world golf rankings and recent form taken into account.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Harding, Dean Burmester, Shaun Norris, Oliver Bekker and Daniel van Tonder have all secured invitations.

Bekker will be the sole South African to make his PGA Championship debut as he will compete in only the second major of his career. He broke into the top 100 world golf rankings after his playoff loss at the Catalunya Championship in Spain last week.

The six will join SA's top-ranked golfer Louis Oosthuizen, Garrick Higgo, Branden Grace and Erik van Rooyen, who had already qualified.



The final spot in the field is reserved for the winner of this week's Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.

Meanwhile, 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel is the second alternate behind America's Kramer Hickok. The third alternate is Adam Schenk, also from the US.



SEE FULL LIST OF PGA CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD