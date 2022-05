Hard toil for SA quartet who made the cut at PGA Championship

The four South African golfers who made the cut at the PGA Championship battled hard on the penultimate day's action at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen and Shaun Norris are all seven-over par in a tied for 60th position, 16 shots behind leader Mito Pereira from Chile.

Veterans Schwartzel and Oosthuizen both shot three-over par 73s in their third rounds, while Norris shot a four-over 74.

Their compatriot Justin Harding shot a five-over par 75 to sit eight-over in a tied for 65th position.

The other seven South Africans who started the year's second major - Branden Grace, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dean Burmester, Daniel van Tonder, Garrick Higgo, Oliver Bekker and Erik van Rooyen - all missed the cut.

Meanwhile, the third day's play was highlighted by American great Tiger Woods limping to a nine-over par 79 before pulling out.

Woods withdrew from a major for the first time as a professional and only the second time ever following the 1995 US Open.