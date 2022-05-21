SA golfers fade as only 4 of 11 make PGA Championship weekend cut

Only four of the 11 South African golfers in this week's 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club have made the cut for the weekend.

Round two proved difficult for the South African contingent as they all shot over-par rounds in Tulsa.

South African golfers Justin Harding and Shaun Norris lead the SA contingent as they posted rounds of 71 and 72 to sit T53 at three-over-par - 12 shots adrift from overnight leader Will Zalatoris of America.

Norris is the only South African to have tasted victory this year so far, winning the DP World Tour's Steyn City Championship in March.

SA's top-ranked golfer Louis Oosthuizen did not have the same impact as his runner-up finish at last year's PGA Championship at Kiawah Island but fought to make the weekend cut.

Oosthuizen signed for rounds of 73 and 71 to find himself tied for 64th at four-over-par.

2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, who came in as a reserve when defending champion Phil Mickelson withdrew, extended his tournament as he signed rounds of 71 and 73 to also sit T64th at four-over.

Meanwhile, Norris will tee in Round 3 alongside 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, who rallied to make the weekend at four-over.





After the cut was made at 4-over par, Branden Grace found himself a shot outside the cut-line after rounds of 73 and 72 at five-over.



Olympian Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished on six-over-par and Dean Burmester, who shot 69 in his first round, had a horrid second round to finish on seven-over.

Daniel van Tonder posted nine-over par in his two rounds, Olympian Garrick Higgo finished on 10-over alongside PGA Championship debutant Oliver Bekker.

Erik van Rooyen ended on 11-over at Southern Hills Country Club to miss the cut.

Featured tee times for Round 3 of PGA Championship:

14:50 - Keith Mitchell, Charl Schwartzel

15:00 - Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel

15:30 - Shaun Norris, Tiger Woods

16:10 - Justin Harding, Marc Leishman

20:30 - Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer

20:40 - Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson