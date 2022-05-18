36m ago

add bookmark

Schwartzel paired with Garcia as Tiger joins McIlroy, Spieth at PGA Championship

accreditation
Compiled by Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African golfer Charl Schwartzel (Getty Images)
South African golfer Charl Schwartzel (Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Eleven South African golfers will tee off in Thursday's PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.

2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel gained a late entry after defending champion Phil Mickelson withdrew from this week's major.

It's a joint record of major participation for South Africa, which also saw 11 golfers take part in last year's PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

South Africa's top-ranked golfer, Louis Oosthuizen, finished runner-up to Mickelson to sit on 4-under alongside Brooks Koepka - two strokes behind Mickelson

The last time a South African lifted the famed Wanamaker Trophy was in 1972, when Gary Player won by two strokes for his second PGA Championship title. 

South African golfer Oliver Bekker, who has had a marvellous run on the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour, will be making his PGA Championship debut this week.

Dean Burmester will be the first South African to tee off as he starts his opening round at 14:22 SA time, alongside American duo Kyle Mendoza and Chris Kirk.

Schwartzel tees off in round one with Spaniard Sergio Garcia and in-form Matthew Fitzpatrick of England at 21:09 SA time.

Meanwhile, major winners Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy were grouped together for the opening two rounds at 15:11 SA time.

World number one Scottie Scheffler of the United States goes off at 20:36 SA time alongside reigning US Open champion Jon Rahm of Spain and reigning Open champion Collin Morikawa of the United States.

Featured pairings for Round 1 of the PGA Championship:

14:22 - Dean Burmester, Kyle Mendoza, Chris Kirk

14:44 - Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz

15:28 - Richard Bland, Matt Jones, Garrick Higgo

15:11 - Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

15:33 - Kevin Na, Lucas Glover, Daniel van Tonder

16:04 - Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer, Oliver Bekker

19:41 - Nicolai Hojgaard, Sean McCarty, Justin Harding

20:03 - Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

20:09 - Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

20:14 - Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

20:36 - Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

20:42 - Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Henrik Stenson

20:47 - Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter

21:09 - Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Fitzpatrick

21:20 - Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann, Erik van Rooyen

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pga championshipcharl schwartzelgolf
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
52% - 2315 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
48% - 2140 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22136.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo