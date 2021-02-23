Tiger Woods hospitalised after serious car crash in Los Angeles

American golfing legend Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital after he was injured in a car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to reports coming out of the United States.

The circumstances leading up to the accident are unclear but according to Golf Digest Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg said that the 15-time major winner had multiple leg injuries and was currently undergoing surgery after he was extracted from the vehicle by rescuers using the jaws of life.

The LA County Sheriff's department tweeted that a single vehicle had rolled and had sustained serious damage. They also confirmed that the occupant of the vehicle was Woods.

"On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes," the tweet from the LA County Sheriff's department read.

"The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage."