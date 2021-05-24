Phil Mickelson banks a record R29m for PGA Championship win, SA's Oosthuizen in the money

Louis Oosthuizen secured his fifth runner-up finish at a major after falling two strokes behind Phil Mickelson for the PGA Championship title.

All 11 competing South Africans each received a paycheck for their participation in this past weekend's major at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

Oosthuizen's performance saw him break once again into the Top 20 of the world golf rankings.

Phil Mickelson's win for the ages at the PGA Championship on Sunday saw him bank a record $2.1 million (R29 million) for his efforts as he landed his sixth major.

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen finished runner-up to Mickelson to sit on 4-under alongside Brooks Koepka - two strokes behind Mickelson.

It was Oosthuizen's second runner-up finish at the PGA Championship after also coming up just short in 2017, while he has also finished second at the Masters (2012), the British Open (2015) and the US Open (2015).

He also recorded his fifth runner-up finish in his 49th major championship start, with no player having more runner-ups in majors since 2012.

Still, the 2010 Open Championship winner banked $1.056 million (R14.7 million) to help ease the pain.

Oosthuizen also shot up the world golf rankings, jumping 11 places to move to 20th and he remain SA's top-ranked golfer.

The next best among the six-man SA contingent to make the weekend cut was Christiaan Bezuidenout, who finished tied for 30th on 2-over and took home $59 750 (R832 962).

Branden Grace failed to fire in the final round as he wound up in a tie for 38th on 3-over par. Grace took home $42 000 (R585 513) for his efforts.

Daniel van Tonder, who was making his major debut, finished T44 on 4-over to take home $31 300 (R436 347).

Dean Burmester's tied for 59th performance saw him earn $21 400 (R298 333) for his weekend efforts.

Meanwhile, Garrick Higgo finished tied for 64th and was rewarded with $20 200 (R281 604) for his four days' work.

At the PGA Championship, even if you miss the cut, you come away with something! The other five South Africans, who failed to make the weekend, earned $3 200 (R44 610) each for completing their 36 holes.