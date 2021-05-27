PGA Tour

1h ago

add bookmark

SA golfer Erik van Rooyen apologises for 'unacceptable' temper tantrum at PGA Championship

Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Erik van Rooyen. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

South African golfer Erik van Rooyen has apologised for losing his temper in the second round of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island last Friday.

After his ball rolled into the water on the par-3 17th hole, Van Rooyen lost his cool by taking two swipes at the tee marker, damaging it in the process.

Van Rooyen's second swipe nearly struck his playing partner Matt Wallace's caddie, who had to duck out the way as a club head came flying by.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old South African finally spoke up on the incident, posting an apology on his Twitter account.

"Hey everyone, I've been quiet on here whilst I've done some reflecting. My actions at the PGA Championship were unacceptable. I would like to apologise to my team, my sponsors, the PGA of America and the fans for letting you and myself down," he wrote.

"It was totally out of character for me and it should not have happened. I will learn from this and do better."

Van Rooyen had no doubt been boiling over - he had crumbled down the stretch, bogeying the 14th, making double at the 15, then bogeying the 16th.

He would go on to make a triple bogey at the 17th before finishing with a par at the 18th hole, which saw him sign for a nine-over par 81 and miss the cut.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pga tourpga championshipherman mosterterik van rooyengolf
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 14339 votes
Cricket
12% - 4453 votes
Football
19% - 6702 votes
Athletics
3% - 917 votes
Boxing
1% - 347 votes
Cycling
2% - 837 votes
Golf
5% - 1806 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3048 votes
Tennis
4% - 1250 votes
Water sports
1% - 326 votes
American sports
1% - 440 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1194 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo