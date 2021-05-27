SA golfer Erik van Rooyen apologises for 'unacceptable' temper tantrum at PGA Championship

South African golfer Erik van Rooyen has apologised for losing his temper in the second round of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island last Friday.

After his ball rolled into the water on the par-3 17th hole, Van Rooyen lost his cool by taking two swipes at the tee marker, damaging it in the process.

Van Rooyen's second swipe nearly struck his playing partner Matt Wallace's caddie, who had to duck out the way as a club head came flying by.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old South African finally spoke up on the incident, posting an apology on his Twitter account.



"Hey everyone, I've been quiet on here whilst I've done some reflecting. My actions at the PGA Championship were unacceptable. I would like to apologise to my team, my sponsors, the PGA of America and the fans for letting you and myself down," he wrote.



"It was totally out of character for me and it should not have happened. I will learn from this and do better."

Van Rooyen had no doubt been boiling over - he had crumbled down the stretch, bogeying the 14th, making double at the 15, then bogeying the 16th.

He would go on to make a triple bogey at the 17th before finishing with a par at the 18th hole, which saw him sign for a nine-over par 81 and miss the cut.