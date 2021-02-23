Tiger Woods car crash: Sporting community reaches out, sends prayers

The global sporting community was sending prayers and best wishes to Tiger Woods on Tuesday after the golf legend was involved in a serious car accident.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's department confirmed the accident, saying that the vehicle he was travelling in sustained "major damage", with reports out of America suggesting that Woods had suffered serious leg injuries.

Woods' agent confirmed that he would require surgery.

Messages of support were flooding in from all over the world.

Praying for TW right now ???? — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 23, 2021

Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad???? — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 23, 2021

Justin Thomas got emotional while reacting to the news of Tiger Woods’ accident. pic.twitter.com/7YC3TNzM0f — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 23, 2021

Hate to see this new on @TigerWoods man I hope he is okay. Get well ?? — Justin Tuck (@JustinTuck) February 23, 2021

Prayers for @TigerWoods and his family as he is in surgery after a car accident. #pgatour. — Ozzie Smith (@STLWizard) February 23, 2021