PGA Tour

11m ago

add bookmark

Tiger Woods car crash: Sporting community reaches out, sends prayers

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods
PA/Supplied

The global sporting community was sending prayers and best wishes to Tiger Woods on Tuesday after the golf legend was involved in a serious car accident.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's department confirmed the accident, saying that the vehicle he was travelling in sustained "major damage", with reports out of America suggesting that Woods had suffered serious leg injuries. 

Woods' agent confirmed that he would require surgery. 

Messages of support were flooding in from all over the world. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Tiger Woods suffers multiple leg injuries, undergoes surgery after serious car crash
Tiger Woods hospitalised after serious car crash in Los Angeles
European Tour 2021 schedule
Read more on:
tiger woodsgolf
loading... Live
Atletico Madrid 0
Chelsea 0
View More
loading... Live
Lazio 0
Bayern Munich 3
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 12168 votes
Cricket
12% - 3629 votes
Football
19% - 5531 votes
Athletics
3% - 763 votes
Boxing
1% - 294 votes
Cycling
2% - 689 votes
Golf
5% - 1520 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2483 votes
Tennis
3% - 1033 votes
Water sports
1% - 267 votes
American sports
1% - 375 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 996 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo