PGA Tour

1h ago

Tiger crash update: Woods 'awake, responsive' after 'long' surgical procedure

Lloyd Burnard
Tiger Woods (Getty)
Tiger Woods (Getty)

Tiger Woods is awake and responsive in hospital after undergoing a long surgery following his serious car crash on Tuesday.

One of sport's most iconic figures of all time, Woods was involved in a single-vehicle car accident in Los Angeles and was rushed to hospital.

He suffered multiple injuries to his legs, and required immediate surgery. 

On Wednesday morning (SA time), a statement was released on the official Tiger Woods social media channels providing more detail on his condition. 

Doctor Anish Mahajan, MD and interim CEO at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre, confirmed that Woods underwent a "long" surgery to his right leg and ankle. 

"Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilised by inserting a rod into the tibia," he said.

"Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilised with a combination of screws and pins."

The seriousness of the injuries has left question marks hovering over Woods' future in the sport.

