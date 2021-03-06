PGA Tour

06 Mar

WATCH | 'Are you kidding me?' Jordan Spieth makes incredible hole-in-one

American Jordan Spieth hit and incredible hole-in-one as he started his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Saturday.

Having started his round at Bay Hill with a birdie, Spieth then hit his tee shot at the par-three second to the right side of the green. 

It proved to be perfect, rolling onto the putting surface and then making its way to the hole to the disbelief of the commentators and all watching. 

It was the third 'ace' of Spieth's PGA Tour career. 

The 27-year-old, who has won three Majors, was just one shot off the lead after that moment of magic. 

You can watch the video below. 

