2h ago

WATCH | PGA golfer drops club in disgust... only to score hole-in-one: 'Pretty embarrassing'

American golfer Mark Hubbard made headlines at the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday when he carded a hole-in-one in somewhat bizarre fashion.

On the par-3 11th, Hubbard was initially disappointed by his tee shot as he dropped his club in disgust.

However, it was not as bad a shot as he initially feared, with the ball taking a big hop on the green to roll into the cup.

"I mean, honestly, it was pretty embarrassing," he told the PGA Tour website after signing for a 4-under 68, four shots behind early leaders Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith.

"Didn't quite know where the ball was going today. Taking a week off and whatever I just didn't feel as spot on and I think I let go of the club on about three of the last four shots as well and they all ended up OK. I just felt really stuck and I thought it was going to be way right of the green.

"I looked up and it was a perfect 1-yard draw," he continued. "... It landed and trickled in like a putt. Yeah, I think that's probably going to end up being one of my favorite hole-in-ones I ever had just because of the situation."

It was the 33-year-old's eighth hole-in-one.


