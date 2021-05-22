PGA Tour

18m ago

add bookmark

Who made the cut? How SA's 11 hopefuls have fared at PGA Championship

Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Garrick Higgo (Getty)
Garrick Higgo (Getty)

Louis Oosthuizen is in a share of the lead at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course, but how have the 10 other South Africans performed?

Oosthuizen's 68 in testing conditions on Friday was enough to leave him on -5 for the tournament, tied for the lead with American legend Phil Mickelson. 

Those two will tee off together in the final pairing on Saturday, which is certain to make for intriguing viewing. 

Of the 11 South Africans who started the tournament, six have made the cut while five will not be playing on the weekend. 

Oosthuizen is the trailblazer, but there are other South Africans in the hunt too. 

Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are T4, both lying just two shots back on -3. 

Daniel van Tonder recovered from an opening round 75 to post 70 on Friday to sit on +1 for the tournament in T25, while Dean Burmester is T50 after a pair of 74s left him at +4. 

There was also fantastic news for 22-year-old Garrick Higgo, who made the cut in his debut appearance in a major championship. 

Dytlan Frittelli, Erik van Rooyen, George Coetzee, Charl Schwartzel and Brandon Stone did not make the cut. 

SA leaderboard at PGA Championship

T1 Louis Oosthuizen -5 

T4 Branden Grace, Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3

T25 Daniel van Tonder +1

T50 Dean Burmester +4

T63 Garrick Higgo +5

CUT Dylan Frittelli +8

CUT Erik van Rooyen +9

CUT George Coetzee +10

CUT Charl Schwartzel +11

CUT Brandon Stone +17

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
louis oosthuizengolf
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 14219 votes
Cricket
13% - 4415 votes
Football
19% - 6643 votes
Athletics
3% - 906 votes
Boxing
1% - 344 votes
Cycling
2% - 826 votes
Golf
5% - 1780 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3008 votes
Tennis
3% - 1233 votes
Water sports
1% - 322 votes
American sports
1% - 436 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1182 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo