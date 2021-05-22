Who made the cut? How SA's 11 hopefuls have fared at PGA Championship

Louis Oosthuizen is in a share of the lead at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course, but how have the 10 other South Africans performed?

Oosthuizen's 68 in testing conditions on Friday was enough to leave him on -5 for the tournament, tied for the lead with American legend Phil Mickelson.

Those two will tee off together in the final pairing on Saturday, which is certain to make for intriguing viewing.

Of the 11 South Africans who started the tournament, six have made the cut while five will not be playing on the weekend.

Oosthuizen is the trailblazer, but there are other South Africans in the hunt too.

Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are T4, both lying just two shots back on -3.

Daniel van Tonder recovered from an opening round 75 to post 70 on Friday to sit on +1 for the tournament in T25, while Dean Burmester is T50 after a pair of 74s left him at +4.

There was also fantastic news for 22-year-old Garrick Higgo, who made the cut in his debut appearance in a major championship.

Dytlan Frittelli, Erik van Rooyen, George Coetzee, Charl Schwartzel and Brandon Stone did not make the cut.

SA leaderboard at PGA Championship

T1 Louis Oosthuizen -5

T4 Branden Grace, Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3

T25 Daniel van Tonder +1

T50 Dean Burmester +4

T63 Garrick Higgo +5

CUT Dylan Frittelli +8

CUT Erik van Rooyen +9

CUT George Coetzee +10

CUT Charl Schwartzel +11

CUT Brandon Stone +17