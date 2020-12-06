13m ago

Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes history, roars to victory at SA Open

South African golfer Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Warren Little/Getty Images
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout recorded his second straight win on the European Tour as he won the South African Open Championship on Sunday.
  • Bezuidenhout won the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club last week.
  • The 26-year-old sealed his win by five shots over Jamie Donaldson at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout fulfilled the dream for any South African golfer as he powered to victory at the SA Open Championship in Sun City on Sunday.

The 26-year-old fired a final-round three-under par 69 to finish the 72 holes at the Gary Player Country Club layout on 18-under par.

Bezuidenhout came into the tournament in rich form on the back of a victory in last week's Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek.

The home favourite held a five-shot lead heading into the final round and scored four birdies and a bogey to seal a five-shot win.

With the win, Bezuidenhout made history, becoming the first golfer since Englishman Justin Rose in 2017 to win consecutive tournaments on the European Tour.

"It's unreal. It's every South African golfer's dream to win their national tournament," said Bezuidenhout after his round.

"I fought hard today, a few things didn't go my way but I dug deep to come out with a win today."

Welshman Jamie Donaldson fired a closing three-under-par 69 to finish on a 13-under-par - five shots behind Bezuidenhout.

South Africa's Dylan Frittelli posted a final round of 1-under 71 to finish third at 11-under for the tournament.

Burmester carded a final round of 1-under 71 to finish in fourth place on 10-under.

The South African contingent was strong this weekend and a number of the country's best finished  near top of the leaderboard.

Nine shots behind Bezuidenhout was JC Ritchie on 9-under, while Hennie du Plessis finished in a tie for fifth on 8-under alongside German Marcel Siem and Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent.

The South African Open concludes the European Tour SA-Swing.

It's the penultimate event on the European Tour schedule ahead of the season-ending World Tour Championship next week.

European Tour SA-swing:

Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club - Joachim B. Hansen (Denmark)

Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

SA Open Championship at Gary Player Country Club - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

