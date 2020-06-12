Golf makes welcome return as government gives the thumbs up to tee off

South Africa's amateur golfers will be able to return to their favourite fairways and greens - and rough for some - after it was announced on Friday that golf is open for all once more.

It comes as a major relief to not only the players, but golf courses around the country that had been financially crippled by the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Golf courses will be able to open as soon as they have completed the Confirmation of Compliance Document and submitted it to GolfRSA - with many clubs having already done so.

It means that the sport is likely to resume as early as this weekend.

In a statement released on Friday, GolfRSA thanked government for taking the decision to allow the sport back.

"GolfRSA and the Golf bodies welcome the efforts of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture that have allowed for the safe return of golf," it read.

"The Golf bodies wish to thank the Minister, Director General and their team of staff for their commitment to helping Golf to begin exercise and training for members of a federation, agency, club or body.

"Golf acknowledges and recognises that the safety of human life is of paramount importance. We appreciate the challenge presented to government to ensure an appropriate response to the threats presented by the global coronavirus pandemic.

"As a result, we sought to ensure compliance with unfolding regulations and directives. Over the past few weeks, GolfRSA has equipped all clubs with Risk Mitigation Strategies and training of Compliance Officers.

"In addition to this, GolfRSA has provided all facilities with a state-of-the-art Application that allows for the scanning and monitoring of all golfers and staff.

"Clubs need to complete the Confirmation of Compliance Document and submit it to GolfRSA before they can open their facilities.

"We wish to thank the golfing public and industry for their support of the collaborative process undertaken by the golf bodies."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff