GolfRSA's Covid-19 plan 'favourably received' as they await government's green light

GolfRSA revealed that their Covid-19 "extensive plan" was well received by the department of Sports, Arts and Culture.

GolfRSA later said that they expect an announcement from the government "within days" on whether golf courses could reopen.

The organisation urged that all SA golfers to continue to adhere to the Level 3 Regulations until a decision is made on golf courses reopening.

GolfRSA has revealed that their Covid-19 extensive plan was well received and that they are anticipating an announcement from the government "within days".

Last week, Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa confirmed that professional golf could resume under Level 3 of the nationwide lockdown, but no amateur golf would be permitted.

However, amateur golf remains the lifeblood of the sport and there are fears that some clubs would go under if the sport isn't restarted soon.

READ | GolfRSA to equip golf industry with new app

GolfRSA say on Friday that there are continuing talks with the government regarding the re-opening of golf courses around the country.

"GolfRSA's delegation that presented the initial proposal on 30th April for the return of golf was commended by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture for the content and detail of the approach in the meeting and in the weeks that followed," read their statement.

"Since then, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture has engaged in regular dialogue with GolfRSA.

"During these ongoing discussions, GolfRSA shared supporting documentation and verbal feedback regarding all of the work that has gone into preparing the industry to be able to manage the risks related to the spread of Covid-19.

"Furthermore, our acquisition of the HealthDocs application for the industry, as well as our extensive plan for a safe return that will save clubs and secure jobs for many people in the vulnerable sector, was favourably received."

GolfRSA later revealed that they expect an announcement from the government "within days" on whether golf courses could reopen.

"The decision made at the highest level of government early in the week has been based on these regular discussions and our commitment to being compliant and ready for a safe return," continued their statement.

"The process has been both complicated and sensitive, however we anticipate an announcement from government within days.

"We urge that the Alert Level 3 Gazetted Regulations must continue to be observed and we thank golfers and facilities for the ongoing collaborative support received in this regard.

"As stated previously, GolfRSA distances itself from clubs and golfers demonstrating defiance of regulations, as such actions could jeopardise the impending announcement by government."

Earlier this week, GolfRSA responded to the Gauteng High Court ruling, which declared the country's Levels 3 and 4 lockdown regulations were unconstitutional.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff