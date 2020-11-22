Sunshine Tour

Hansen edges Nienaber for Joburg Open title

Joachim B. Hansen
Joachim B. Hansen
Carl Fourie/Sunshine Tour/Gallo Images

Denmark's Joachim B. Hansen edged out South Africa's Wilco Nienaber to win his maiden European Tour title at the Joburg Open on Sunday.

Hansen carded a superb bogey-free round to seal the title by two shots at Randpark Golf Club.

The 30-year-old fired a 4-under 67 final round to finish on 19-under for the tournament and claim his maiden European Tour trophy in 146 appearances.

"It's quite emotional. This is what we work for, you know?" Hansen said following his victory.

"Wilco got in front quite quick, by three shots, and we managed to stick to our game and our plan."

Nienaber, who was the overnight leader by one shot, posted a 1-under 70 final round to finish second at 17-under par. 

This is Nienaber's highest finish in a European Tour event.

Fellow countryman Shaun Norris also had a stellar finish at Randpark as he shot a 5-under 66 to end third on 16-under par.

Brandon Stone was tied for fourth after a two-under 69 to finish 13-under par.

The European Tour now moves to Leopard Creek Country Club for the Alfred Dunhill Championship which will feature prize money of R29 million - the largest purse on the Sunshine Tour this season.

Leading scores after final round of European Tour/Sunshine Tour co-sanctioned Joburg Open tournament on par 71 Firethorn course at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg on Sunday (RSA unless noted):

265 - Joachim B. Hansen (DEN) 66-68-64-67

267 - Wilco Nienaber 63-67-67-70

268 - Shaun Norris 63-70-69-66

271 - Aaron Cockerill (CAN) 64-68-71-68, Brandon Stone 70-68-64-69, Steve Surry (ENG) 67-71-66-67

272 - Jacques Blaauw 66-63-73-70, Richard Bland (ENG) 67-67-68-70, Bryce Easton 69-69-67-67, Lars van Meijel (NED) 70-69-67-66

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

