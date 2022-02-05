Sunshine Tour

Inclement Gauteng weather forces cancellation of golf’s Kit Kat Pro-Am event

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
The Kit Kat Pro-Am golf event has been cancelled due to bad weather. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
The extreme weather that has hit Gauteng forced the rescheduling of this week’s Kit Kat Group Pro-Am after the Irene Country Club was waterlogged and certain holes severely damaged by a flooding Hennops River.

Following an incomplete first round on Friday because of the weather, the Sunshine Tour had to make the call to cancel the tournament on Saturday as the golf course was unplayable.

The start of the first round was delayed by three hours because of the weather, and with the par-four eighth reduced to a par three for this tournament because of waterlogged areas on the course. 

The Tour is liaising with the Kit Kat Group in terms of rescheduling the tournament for another date.

"We unfortunately had to cancel play because the course is unplayable. Waterlogged is really an understatement of what we are dealing with here. The river is all over the golf course. We have four holes that are heavily underwater, and others that are severely damaged," said tournament director Ludwick Manyama.

"We are holding discussions with the Kit Kat Group and we are looking at a possible date in June to replay the event."

