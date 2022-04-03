Pace solidifies legend status with another SA Open win after playoff drama

Lee-Anne Pace solidified her status as one of South Africa's golfing greats with another Investec SA Women's Open triumph on Saturday.

The 41-year-old edged Argentinean Magdalena Simmermacher in a sudden-death playoff that saw the pair halve the 18th hole at Steenberg Golf Club five times before Pace secured a stunning victory with the sun setting.

This was Pace's fifth SA Open crown and her second in as many years after she won at Westlake Golf Club in 2021. It is also her 11th European Tour victory and 15th on South Africa's Sunshine Tour.

Pace had started the day seven shots behind Becky Brewerton from Wales, who imploded badly with a round of 78 (+6) to fall out of contention.

"I can't believe it. I honestly can't believe it. I'm in shock," Pace said afterwards.

Final leaderboard:

PAR - L Pace (SA), M Simmermacher (Pace won on 6th-hole playoff)

+1 - B Brewerton

+3 - C Alexander (SA), F Johnson

+5 - A Sauzon

+6 - L Grant