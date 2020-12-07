SA Open win a 'unbelievable' dream come true for Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Christiaan Bezuidenhout says it's "amazing" to have his name on the coveted SA Open Championship trophy.

Bezuidenhout sealed back-to-back European Tour wins on home soil as he prevailed by five-shots.

The 26-year-old says he is hoping to continue his form in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai this week.

South African golfer Christiaan Bezuidenhout says that it is a dream come true to win his national Open on Sunday.

Bezuidenhout secured back-to-back wins on the European Tour after capturing the 110th South African Open at Gary Player Country Club.

It was Bezuidenhout's second win following his triumph at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek eight days ago.

He made history by becoming the first golfer since Englishman Justin Rose in 2017 to win consecutive tournaments on the European Tour.

Bezuidenhout signed for a 3-under final round to end on 18-under and seal a five-shot victory at Sun City.

He finished ahead of Welshman Jamie Donaldson, who closed with a 69, to finish on 13-under.

READ | SA's Christiaan Bezuidenhout jumps in rankings, banks a cool R2.9 million

Bezuidenhout, who is now ranked-35th in the world golf rankings, stated that it was an unbelievable feeling to have his name engraved on the trophy for second oldest golf tournament in the world.

"It feels amazing. To stand here as the SA Open champion is unbelievable," said Bezuidenhout.

"This is massive for me. It's always been a dream and I wasn't sure when, or if, I would achieve it."

Bezuidenhout took a five-stroke lead heading into the final round and scored four birdies and a bogey to ensure victory.

The 26-year-old admitted that while he wasn't really under pressure this week, everything didn't always go his way.

"I really didn't put pressure on myself over the first three days, going into the final round with a five-shot lead, I expected to win it," he said.

"It wasn't easy out there and the first nine didn't go my way, but I hung in there.

"When things didn't go my way on the front nine my caddie just kept me calm, and we did a great job coming in."

Bezuidenhout showed no signs of fatigue having played for four consecutive weeks.

"Everyone has been asking me this week if I'm tired and I was but I've managed myself well, I didn't overwork myself," he said.

Bezuidenhout, who is fifth on the Race to Dubai rankings, will now tee off in this week's season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

"I'm in a good position to win it all. Hopefully, I can still keep my form heading into next week but you never know."