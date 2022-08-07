Ashleigh Buhai makes history at Muirfield, becomes second SA woman to win a golf major

South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai survived a disastrous 15th hole to claim a "life-changing" victory in a marathon playoff against Chun In-gee in the Women's Open at Muirfield on Sunday.

Both players tied on 10 under par after 72 holes, and, in near total darkness, it was Buhai who eventually secured the final major of the season with a par four at the fourth extra hole, the 18th.

Chun bunkered her drive and took five, while Buhai got up and down from a greenside bunker, holing out from two feet for victory.

Buhai made history by becoming only the second South African woman to win a major championship.

Golf Hall of famer Sally Little is the only other South African woman to win a major. Little won the Women's PGA Championship in 1980 and the 1988 Du Maurier Classic, which was a women's major from 1979 until 2000.

The sand save that made Ashleigh Buhai a major champion ??In her 221 career Tour start, @ash_simon makes her first win a major championship at Muirfield ??#AIGWO pic.twitter.com/AmWba0HBsu — LPGA (@LPGA) August 7, 2022

Buhai was close to tears as husband David rushed onto the green and gave her a kiss and a loving hug.

"It's been a lot of hard work over many years," said the 33-year-old, who won the first of three South African Amateur titles when she was just 14.

Her professional career has never quite hit the same heights with three wins in Europe and two South African Opens. But she had never won an LPGA title until now, and a major at that to make it even more special.

Five ahead overnight, she had to survive a triple-bogey seven at the 15th - that dragged her back into a tie with Chun - before snatching the dramatic playoff win.

"I'm very proud of myself," she continued. "I had to dig deep. But I was surprisingly calm in the play-off. Just tried to stay in the moment.

"Before I hit the bunker shot in the play-off, my caddie (Tanya Paterson) said 'show them why you are ranked No.1 in bunkers this year'. It was great to do it."

Gary Player (1959) and Ernie Els (2002), Buhai's hero growing up, are South African winners of the Open Championship at Muirfield.

Magnanimous Chun

"I am so proud to join them as major winners at Muirfield," Buhai continued.

"It really is going to be life-changing."

Chun was magnanimous in defeat.

The winner of three majors, including this year's Women's PGA Championship, said: "I never gave up, and gave it may all."

The 27-year-old Korean added: "Ashleigh played a brilliant bunker shot and she deserved it. I am very happy for her."

Buhai had looked in total control when she led by three shots with just four to play.

But she drove into a bunker at the 15th, hit out sideways into rough and then moved the ball just a few yards with her third shot on the way to a triple-bogey seven.

Now tied for the lead, she did well to par the final three holes for a 75 that matched Chun's 10-under par total. The Korean closed with a round of 70.

Japan's Hinako Shibuno, the 2019 winner, finished third on nine under after a final round 71.

American teenager Rose Zhang won the Smyth Salver for the leading amateur. She closed with a 73 for one over par.

Buhai's victory was also South Africa's first major - men and women - since Ernie Els' 2012 Open win at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

The two other South Africans in the field made the cut: Paula Reto finished tied for 58th and Lee-Ann Pace ended 65th.

Getty Images Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Leading fourth and final round scores in the Women's British Open at Muirfield on Sunday (USA unless stated, Par 71):

274 - Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 70-65-64-75, Chun In-gee (KOR) 68-66-70-70

(Buhai won after fourth extra play-off hole)

275 - Hinako Shibuno (JPN) 65-73-66-71

277 - Madelene Sagstroem (SWE) 70-65-71-71, Minjee Lee (AUS) 68-70-70-69, Leona Maguire (IRL) 71-69-71-66

279 - Atthaya Thitikul (THA) 71-69-69-70, Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) 70-68-70-71, Lydia Ko (NZL) 71-70-70-68, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 71-69-71-68, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 70-70-69-70, Celine Boutier (FRA) 68-70-74-67

280 - Kim A-lim (KOR) 70-71-69-70, Miyu Yamashita (JPN) 69-68-71-72

281 - Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 73-66-70-72, Alison Lee 74-69-67-71, Kotone Hori (JPN) 72-68-72-69