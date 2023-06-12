Buhai proves she's no one-hit wonder with LPGA triumph: 'Got the monkey off my back'

South African golfer Ashleigh Buhai claimed a fourth title in less than 10 months - and her first on American soil - on Sunday.

Buhai sealed a one-shot victory to win the ShopRite LPGA Classic on the Bay Course at Seaview.

The reigning Open champion says she didn't want to be known as a one-hit wonder.

South African golfer Ashleigh Buhai proved she is not a one-hit wonder after winning her first LPGA Tour title on US soil on Sunday, continuing her blistering form with a fourth title in less than 10 months.

The Johannesburg golfer began the final day at the ShopRite LPGA Classic three shots behind leader Dani Holmqvist before seizing the lead with an early charge that included four birdies in her first five holes.

The 34-year-old shot a consecutive six-under par 65 and held off South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim for a one-shot victory in Galloway, New Jersey.

READ | South African golfer Ashleigh Buhai triumphs at LPGA event in America

Buhai, who had kept her emotions in check on her way to a landmark LPGA Tour win, was duly celebrated with an obligatory champagne hose-down from her countrywoman Lee-Anne Pace at the Bay Course at Seaview.

"Mentally, I backed myself," Buhai told reporters on Sunday.

"I know I've been playing good golf and I just had to hang in there.

"I think, at first, it's always relief because you're at such a high intensity the whole day and you're nervous and trying to control that and not let the emotions get the best of you. Then, it's like relief and you can just enjoy it."

After the reigning British Open champion secured her first Major at Muirfield in August last year, which was also her first LPGA Tour win, she went on to win at the Women's Australian Open in December, then soared to victory at the South African Open in March.

Buhai, who has been playing her best golf, has finally got the American "monkey" off her back, and it's an emphatic confirmation that her Major breakthrough was no flash in the pan.

"It's huge. My goal this year was to win in the US - I hadn't won here yet," she said.

"After the AIG Women's Open I won in Australia, [then] South Africa, my goal this year was to get the monkey off my back and finally win here on US soil.

"So, to do it, I'm very proud of myself for ticking it off. I've been playing some really solid golf and knew that, if I continued that form, one of these weeks I would be coming in close with a chance to get the job done."





Buhai, who is ranked 16th in the world, collected a $262 500 (R4.8m) winner's check for her victory, and with it comes comfort in knowing that she has lived up to her sparkling amateur career.

"It's a huge honour," she said.

"We're a small country. Unfortunately, not many female professionals have come out of South Africa - obviously some great men," she said.

"I'm just glad that I've finally been able to do it and, like I say, get the monkey off my back.

"Obviously, Muirfield was huge. Winning a Major as your first one, that's the thing only dreams are made of," continued Buhai, who had a glittering amateur career under her maiden name Simon.

"Again, after last year everybody is like, 'oh, it's great'. I didn't want it to be a one-hit wonder. I wanted it to be the start of something.

"Luckily, I've been able to continue it and keep up that trend."