Dale Hayes pens open letter to Gary Player after lawsuit against son makes headlines

Former tour player now respected commentator, Dale Hayes, has offered his thoughts following Gary Player's lawsuit against his son Marc which made headlines recently.

In an open letter to Player, now 84, Hayes spoke of having to 'deal with adversity that defines you as a person' and despite it being a 'tough time for the Player family', he was certain Player 'would come out a winner'.

Winning is what Player did best during his career, having captured no fewer than nine Majors - included the Grand Slam - the only non-American to do so.

In addition, Player also won 15 other PGA Tour titles as well as 19 times on the Senior Tour, including six Senior majors.

Closer to home, Player won the SA Open a staggering 13 times.

He was inducted into golf's Hall of Fame in 1974.

Hayes, 67, was no slouch either during his career, with 21 professional wins to his name. He played in three Masters (with a best finish of T19th in 1976) and 11 Open Championships (best finish of T11th in 1978).

He was the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit winner in the 1972/73 season and clinched the European Tour Order of Merit title in 1975.

In 1971 Hayes won the Spanish Open at the age of 18 years and 290 days, becoming the youngest winner in history on the European Tour, a record which stood until in 2009.

He partnered Bobby Cole in winning the 1974 World Cup of Golf and also has his named etched on the SA Open trophy thanks to his victory in 1976.

These days Hayes is involved in the marketing and public relations side of the Peter Matkovich & Hayes golf course design company and does public speaking - and conducts hilarious golf clinics.

Hayes has been a phenomenal ambassador for South African golf around the world ... just don't ask him to chip!

Dale Hayes' open letter to Gary Player:

Dear Gary

I grew up at Zwartkop Country Club in a family of golf professionals, so I started watching you win golf tournaments from a very young age.

By the time I was 12 you had won the Grand Slam of golf. Unfortunately there was no TV in South Africa back then, so we were never able to watch you win those 165 tournaments, unless we saw you play live here at home.

When you first started, my father, Otway, was still playing tournament golf. Then in the middle sixties, my eldest brother, John, was playing and finally through the seventies, I had the opportunity of playing against you in tournaments all around the world. To win a tournament that you played in was extra special, because you knew you were beating one of golf’s all-time greats! The 13 SA Open titles you won is testimony to that.

Looking back, I really wish we’d had TV while you were playing your best golf so that South Africans would realise just how good you were.

Golf has never had a better rivalry that you, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus. Thirty-four Major titles between you three, just think about that …

Your longevity has been nothing short of amazing. Nine Senior Majors and at 84 you’re still breaking your age easily, every time you tee it up. Those who know you still admire your energy, positivity and enthusiasm for life.

You have said often that it’s how you deal with adversity that defines you as a person. You have always come back stronger than ever, and I’m sure that the same will happen now.

It may be a tough time for your family but you’ve always been a tight-knit family and I know you will as usual, come out a winner! I’m thinking of you all.

Best regards

Dale

