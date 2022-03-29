1h ago

add bookmark

Ernie Els makes waves after round of golf with Donald Trump

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African golfer Ernie Els
South African golfer Ernie Els
Quinn Harris / Getty Images via AFP
  • SA golfer Ernie Els has made headlines after playing golf with former US President Donald Trump.
  • Els posted a picture alongside the former president at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.
  • In his social media post, Els said a hole-in-one was carded - and it's believed to be Trump's ace.

South African golfing legend Ernie Els has made headlines following a round with former American President Donald Trump.

Els posted on his social media channels that he played golf over the weekend at the famed Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Els played alongside the former American President, with the four-time major winner writing that it was "fun to watch the ball roll in for a hole-in-one".

According to the New York Post, Trump has taken credit for the ace.

Trump said he was playing with professional golfers Els, Gene Sauers, Ken Duke and Mike Goodes when he made the shot.

"Many people are asking, so I'll give it to you now, it is 100% true," Trump is quoted as saying. "I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole."

Trump is an avid golfer who owns several courses, and is estimated to have played golf 298 times during his four year term as US President.

But Trump is also a controversial figure. He's often been criticised for offensive remarks and maintains that widespread voter fraud was behind his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidency.

Trump's presence alongside Els did not sit well with several of the South African golfer's followers on Twitter.

A few of the critical tweets read:

Some of the responses were less critical, albeit in the minority:

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
loading... Live
Pakistan 0
Australia 303/7
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
50% - 997 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
50% - 995 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22084.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo