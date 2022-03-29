Ernie Els makes waves after round of golf with Donald Trump

SA golfer Ernie Els has made headlines after playing golf with former US President Donald Trump.

Els posted a picture alongside the former president at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

In his social media post, Els said a hole-in-one was carded - and it's believed to be Trump's ace.

Els posted on his social media channels that he played golf over the weekend at the famed Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.



Els played alongside the former American President, with the four-time major winner writing that it was "fun to watch the ball roll in for a hole-in-one".

According to the New York Post, Trump has taken credit for the ace.

Trump said he was playing with professional golfers Els, Gene Sauers, Ken Duke and Mike Goodes when he made the shot.

"Many people are asking, so I'll give it to you now, it is 100% true," Trump is quoted as saying. "I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole."

Trump is an avid golfer who owns several courses, and is estimated to have played golf 298 times during his four year term as US President.

But Trump is also a controversial figure. He's often been criticised for offensive remarks and maintains that widespread voter fraud was behind his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidency.

Trump's presence alongside Els did not sit well with several of the South African golfer's followers on Twitter.

A few of the critical tweets read:

Not a good look Big Easy. Hanging around with a man with no morals. People are judged by the company they keep. — Bruce Hawkins (@Cdnhawk65) March 29, 2022

Disappointed you played with Trump. I’m a big fan of yours. You’re better than that. Even Tom Brady stays clear of that guy. He tried to undermine the core of our democracy. — TWolf (@TWolf3268) March 29, 2022

Ernie, my golf GOAT, better even than the black knight for reasons of golf and beyond, amazing what you and Liezel have done for Autism, but really saddened by the thought that my hero would associate with TFG. There is NOTHING good about the guy, he is Americas Zuma … ?? — Steve Ryninks (@sryninks) March 29, 2022

Choose better playing partners. — MidLifeCrisis Returns (@MidLifesBack) March 29, 2022

Tarnish your legacy. Nice job! — Dan Moreland. ? (@1dmoeland) March 29, 2022

So sad to see @ChampionsTour players with a person associated with the attack on this country’s capital. All for personal gain. — BTom (@BTom06375545) March 29, 2022

Some of the responses were less critical, albeit in the minority:

Ernie you’ve always been one of my favs; take care. ?? — gary newman (@garynew94974149) March 29, 2022

If Ernie saw it, if Ernie says it… it’s true. EVERYTHING this man has said and done through his career has been true, honest and with true integrity. Finished and klaar. — Chris Dachs (@DachsChris) March 29, 2022