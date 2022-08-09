Family feud: Gary Player desperate to recoup memorabilia put up for auction by son Marc

South African golfing legend Gary Player released a statement on Monday saying he had taken action to recover trophies and memorabilia that had been put up for auction by his son and former manager Marc Player.

Gary, a nine-time major winner, said Marc placed the items from his career and legacy up for auction without authorisation.

A statement on the unauthorized sale of Gary Player trophies & memorabilia. pic.twitter.com/2tilBplJOL — GARY PLAYER (@garyplayer) August 8, 2022

"I would like to draw the public's attention to the fact that several trophies and other pieces of memorabilia that form part of my legacy have been put up for auction by my son and ex-manager, Marc," Player's statement said.

"These items belong to me and I have taken action to recover them. I have placed no items for sale—whether by auction or otherwise."

The pair have been at loggerheads for years.

In 2020, the 86-year-old received a settlement fee of $5 million after entering into an arbitration dispute with the Gary Player Group - his company operated by Marc - over ownership and naming rights.