55m ago

add bookmark

Family feud: Gary Player desperate to recoup memorabilia put up for auction by son Marc

accreditation
Compiled by Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

South African golfing legend Gary Player released a statement on Monday saying he had taken action to recover trophies and memorabilia that had been put up for auction by his son and former manager Marc Player.

Gary, a nine-time major winner, said Marc placed the items from his career and legacy up for auction without authorisation.

"I would like to draw the public's attention to the fact that several trophies and other pieces of memorabilia that form part of my legacy have been put up for auction by my son and ex-manager, Marc," Player's statement said.

"These items belong to me and I have taken action to recover them. I have placed no items for sale—whether by auction or otherwise."

The pair have been at loggerheads for years.

In 2020, the 86-year-old received a settlement fee of $5 million after entering into an arbitration dispute with the Gary Player Group - his company operated by Marc - over ownership and naming rights. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
marc playergary playergolf
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 5042 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 4433 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo