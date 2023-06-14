1h ago

Four South African golfers in Hollywood for 123rd US Open

Lynn Butler
South African golfer Thriston Lawrence
South African golfer Thriston Lawrence
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
  • The 123rd US Open is scheduled to tee off at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday.
  • Four South Africans will be in the 156-player field at Country Club in California.
  • Three of the four South African golfers in LA will make their US Open debut this week.

The 123rd US Open gets under way at the Los Angeles Country Club in California on Thursday.

The tournament will feature 156 of the world's best golfers, with FOUR South Africans, three of whom will be making their US Open debuts, in the field.

The last time a South African won a US Open was in 2004, when Retief Goosen secured his second Major title at Shinnecock Hills.

Here's a look at the four South Africans in Hollywood:

Thriston Lawrence

Thriston Lawrence
South African golfer Thriston Lawrence

Age - 26

World ranking - 103

Best US Open - Debut

Lawrence will make his US Open debut as he competes in only his third Major so far.

Last year, Lawrence became the first South African to be crowned the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year on the DP World Tour. Lawrence then took home two DP World Tour titles and bagged six Top 10s to finish 14th on the Race to Dubai standings.

Following his SA Open Championship victory this season, Lawrence has yet to have the summer he would've imagined - missing five cuts in his 13 appearances.

At last month's PGA Championship, Lawrence made the weekend to finish tied for 62nd at the Oak Hill Country Club.

He gets his opening round under way alongside American duo Adam Schenk and Eric Cole at 21:37 SA time.

Wilco Nienaber

Wilco Nienaber
South African golfer Wilco Nienaber

Age - 23

World ranking - 392

Best US Open - T68 (2021)

Nienaber will make his second US Open appearance and compete in only his second Major tournament since 2021.

The long-hitter sealed his spot in the US Open after finishing tied for second in the US Open Final Qualifying at Walton Heath Golf Club (Old Course) in Surrey.

Nienaber has been plying his trade between the DP World Tour, Challenge Tour and Sunshine Tour this season.

He claimed two top-10 finishes on the Sunshine Tour this season and continued his form on the DP World Tour. Nienaber came close to securing his second Challenge Tour title when he finished tied for second at the Abu Dhabi Challenge in April.

Nienaber is paired alongside American Luke List and Alejandro Del Rey of Spain and will tee off on Thursday at 21:48 SA time.

Deon Germishuys

Deon Germishuys
South African golfer Deon Germishuys (Getty Images)

Age - 23

World ranking - 228

Best US Open - Debut

Germishuys will make his US Open debut as he competes in the first Major of his budding career.

Germishuys earned his place in the week's Major after winning his US Open Final Qualifying at Walton Heath Golf Club.

READ | Germishuys goes to Hollywood, but has no expectations on major debut 

Playing in his rookie DP World Tour season, Germishuys comes off the back of a tied third-place finish at the KLM Open last month and shared ninth place at the ISPA Handa Championship in Japan in April.

He is in the opening featured group on Thursday when he tees off alongside American Jacob Solomon and Mexican amateur Omar Morales at 15:45 SA time.

Aldrich Potgieter

Aldrich Potgieter
South African golfer Aldrich Potgieter

Age - 18

World ranking - Amateur

Best US Open - Debut

Potgieter will make his US Open debut as one of 19 other amateurs in this week's field.

After winning the 127th Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham and St. Annes last year, Potgieter sealed his spot in Hollywood.

He became the second-youngest winner in the championship's history and the third South African to lift the amateur title.

Potgieter won this year's Junior Invitational at Sage Valley and recorded a wire-to-wire victory.

In April, Potgieter made his Major debut at Augusta National, but he missed the cut at the Masters.

Potgieter gets his opening round under way on Thursday alongside Frenchman Romain Langasque and Canadian Taylor Pendrith at 21:37 SA time.

