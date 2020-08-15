Gary Player gives update on wife's cancer battle: 'Her results have been incredible'

Legendary South African golfer Gary Player has given a positive update on his wife Vivienne’s battle with cancer.



It was reported back in June that Vivienne had pancreatic cancer and was receiving treatment in Santa Barbara, California.



Gary Player, 84, took to social media on Friday to give an update on his wife's condition



"After 63 years of marriage, Vivienne and I have been through it all. Her cancer diagnosis was shocking, but thankfully her results at Issels Medical Center have been incredible. Her recovery isn’t over, but she’s well on her way. Thank you to everyone who has shown support," he wrote on Twitter.



Player is arguably South Africa's greatest sportsman, having won 163 professional golf tournaments, including nine majors.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff