Grace, Schwartzel earn Major return as SA golfers shine in qualifying for Open

Sunshine Tour professionals Martin Rohwer and Kyle Barker earned their maiden Major spots.

On Tuesday in Royal Cinque Ports, Sunshine Tour professional Martin Rohwer scored two birdies on the back nine to top the leaderboard on three-under-par alongside Thomas Detry of Germany.

Rohwer was joined by Schwartzel and Grace, who finished tied for third on 2-under par to ensure a trio of South African qualifiers.

It'll be Grace's first Major of the year after his LIV status prevented him from competing in the last three Majors.

"I was always going to try and qualify for this one. When you have the chance to qualify for one of the best tournaments in the world you are going to jump on a plane and you are always going to do it," said Grace.

"It was worth the trip. I played really well and I'm happy with how things panned out."

It will be Schwartzel's second Major of the year, having competed at this year's Masters as a previous champion.

In another qualifier in West Lancashire, South Africa's Kyle Barker qualified for his Major debut after finished tied for second on 10-under alongside Englishman Matthew Jordan.

Barker earned his maiden Sunshine Tour title this season after winning the Stella Artois Players Championship in April.

As of Wednesday, 10 South Africans have qualified for the 2023 Open Championship.

South African golfers, who qualified for the 2023 Open so far:

Louis Oosthuizen, Ockie Strydom, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thriston Lawrence, Ernie Els, Christo Lamprecht, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Martin Rohwer, Kyle Barker