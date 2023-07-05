1h ago

Grace, Schwartzel earn Major return as SA golfers shine in qualifying for Open

Lynn Butler
South African golfer Charl Schwartzel
Mark Brake/Getty Images
  • LIV golfers Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace have earned their spot in this month's Open Championship.
  • The Open Championship is scheduled to tee off from 20-23 July at Royal Liverpool.
  • Sunshine Tour professionals Martin Rohwer and Kyle Barker earned their maiden Major spots.

LIV golfers Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace have punched their ticket for the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

Schwartzel and Grace booked their place in this month's Open, which gets under way from 20-23 July.

On Tuesday in Royal Cinque Ports, Sunshine Tour professional Martin Rohwer scored two birdies on the back nine to top the leaderboard on three-under-par alongside Thomas Detry of Germany.

Rohwer was joined by Schwartzel and Grace, who finished tied for third on 2-under par to ensure a trio of South African qualifiers.

It'll be Grace's first Major of the year after his LIV status prevented him from competing in the last three Majors. 

"I was always going to try and qualify for this one. When you have the chance to qualify for one of the best tournaments in the world you are going to jump on a plane and you are always going to do it," said Grace.

"It was worth the trip. I played really well and I'm happy with how things panned out."

It will be Schwartzel's second Major of the year, having competed at this year's Masters as a previous champion.

In another qualifier in West Lancashire, South Africa's Kyle Barker qualified for his Major debut after finished tied for second on 10-under alongside Englishman Matthew Jordan.

Barker earned his maiden Sunshine Tour title this season after winning the Stella Artois Players Championship in April.

As of Wednesday, 10 South Africans have qualified for the 2023 Open Championship.

South African golfers, who qualified for the 2023 Open so far:

Louis Oosthuizen, Ockie Strydom, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thriston Lawrence, Ernie Els, Christo Lamprecht, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Martin Rohwer, Kyle Barker

