Hard toil for SA trio at Women's Open

It was hard work on Day 1 for the three South African golfers competing at the Women's Open at Walton Heath in England on Thursday.

Defending champion Ashleigh Buhai, and compatriots Paula Reto and Lee-Ann Pace, all shot two-over par rounds of 74.

It leaves them in a tied for 81st position - six shots off leader Ally Ewing from the United States.

Full leaderboard

Buhai, 34, made headlines last year when she won the Women's Open at Muirfield. She became only the third South African woman to win a major golf championship.

Golf Hall of famer Sally Little won the Women's PGA Championship in 1980 and the 1988 Du Maurier Classic, which was a women's major from 1979 until 2000. Alison Sheard also won the Women's Open in 1979 at Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club.

The last South African male golfer to win a major was Ernie Els, who triumphed at the 2012 Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

Leading scores in the first round of the Women's Open at Walton Heath, England on Thursday (GBR/IRL unless stated, Par 72):

68 - Ally Ewing (USA)

69 - Perrine Delacour (FRA), Jaravee Boonchant (THA), Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN), Amy Yang (KOR), Lee Jeong-eun (KOR)

70 - Chun In-gee (KOR), Nasa Hataoka (JPN), Morgane Metraux (SUI), Kim Hyo-joo (KOR), Megan Khang (USA), Gaby Lopez (MEX), Allisen Corpuz (USA), Liu Yu (CHN), Minami Katsu (JPN), Carlota Ciganda (ESP), Kokona Sakurai (JPN), Lala Anai (JPN)

71 - Caroline Hedwall (SWE), Klara Spilkova (CZE), Andrea Lee (USA), Charley Hull, Albane Valenzuela (SUI), Jenny Shin (KOR), Stephanie Meadow, Alison Lee (USA), Liu Yan (CHN), Miyu Yamashita (JPN), Chisato Iwai (JPN), Yuna Nishimura (JPN), Grace Kim (AUS), Sarah Kemp (AUS)

72 - Stacy Lewis (USA), Anna Nordqvist (SWE), Lee Min-jee (AUS), Leona Maguire, Maja Stark (SWE), Manon de Roey (BEL), Olivia Cowan (GER), Choi Hye-jin (KOR), Lin Xiyu (CHN), Danielle Kang (USA), Ayaka Furue (JPN), Lilia Vu (USA), Jodi Ewart, Lindsey Weaver-Wright (USA), Lindy Duncan (USA), Esther Henseleit (GER), Ryann O'Toole (USA), Melissa Reid, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR), Angel Yin (USA), Rose Zhang (USA), Aditi Ashok (IND), Ji Eun-hee (KOR), Kim A-lim (KOR), Haruka Kawasaki (JPN), Yin Ruoning (CHN), Arpichaya Yubol (THA)

Other:

74 - Ashleigh Buhai (RSA), Paula Reto (RSA), Lee-Ann Pace (RSA)



