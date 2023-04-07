1h ago

Hard toil for SA trio in Masters opening round

Herman Mostert
The three South African golfers competing at this year's Masters at Augusta National found the going tough in Thursday's opening round.

Charl Schwartzel was the best-placed South African with a two-over par 74. He sits tied for 54th alongside five-time winner Tiger Woods. It's nine shots off the leading trio of Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm, who shot seven-under rounds of 65.

Louis Oosthuizen, a runner-up at the Masters in 2012 when he lost a playoff to American Bubba Watson, struggled with a four-over par 76. He sits tied for 73rd.

Aldrich Potgieter, the South African amateur competing at the year's first major, shot a five-over 77 to sit tied for 78th.

The SA-trio will have to play really well on Friday if they want to make the weekend cut.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Charl Schwartzel of S
SA's Charl Schwartzel putts on the second green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on 6 April 2023. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

First round scores on Thursday in the 87th Masters at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia:

65 - Brooks Koepka (USA), Viktor Hovland (NOR), Jon Rahm (ESP)

67 - Jason Day (AUS), Cameron Young (USA)

68 - Gary Woodland (USA), Scottie Scheffler (USA), Sam Bennett (USA), Sam Burns (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA), Adam Scott (AUS), Shane Lowry (IRL)

69 - Justin Rose (ENG), Tony Finau (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA), Collin Morikawa (USA)

70 - Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG), Keegan Bradley (USA), Scott Stallings (USA), Chris Kirk (USA), Justin Thomas (USA), Tom Kim (KOR), Ryan Fox (NZL), Cameron Smith (AUS), Sepp Straka (AUT)

71 - Joaquin Niemann (CHI), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Im Sung-jae (KOR), Dustin Johnson (USA), Patrick Reed (USA), Fred Couples (USA), Phil Mickelson (USA), Harris English (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA), Max Homa (USA), Tyrrell Hatton (ENG)

72 - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Harold Varner III (USA), Talor Gooch (USA), Kevin Kisner (USA), Francesco Molinari (ITA), Abraham Ancer (MEX), Mike Weir (CAN), Rory McIlroy (NIR)

73 - Corey Conners (CAN), Adrian Meronk (POL), Seamus Power (IRL), Kim Si-woo (KOR), Billy Horschel (USA), Jason Kokrak (USA), Russell Henley (USA), Taylor Moore (USA), Sahith Theegala (USA)

74 - Tiger Woods (USA), Tom Hoge (USA), Bryson DeChambeau (USA), JT Poston (USA), Lee Kyung-hoon (KOR), Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Guillermo Pereira (CHI), Sergio Garcia (ESP), Thomas Pieters (BEL)

75 - Vijay Singh (FIJ), Adam Svensson (CAN), Min Woo Lee (AUS), Harrison Crowe (AUS), Bernhard Langer (GER), Zach Johnson (USA), Ben Carr (USA), Danny Willett (ENG), Kurt Kitayama (USA), Keith Mitchell (USA)

76 - Cameron Champ (USA), Louis Oosthuizen (RSA), Kazuki Higa (JPN), Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Mateo Fernndez de Oliveira (ARG)

77 - Jose Maria Olazabal (ESP), Aldrich Potgieter (RSA), Bubba Watson (USA), Brian Harman (USA), Gordon Sargent (USA), Matthew McClean (NIR)

78 - Alexander Noren (SWE)

79 - Larry Mize (USA)

81 - Sandy Lyle (SCO)

Kevin Na (USA) W/D

Will Zalatoris (USA) W/D


