Lamprecht after making history at Open: 'I've seen the next level and I really want to get there'

South African golfer Christo Lamprecht is hungry for more success after winning the Silver Medal the Open Championship.

Lamprecht, 22, was the only amateur to make the weekend cut.

The 22-year-old says this week has "given me a lot of motivation to work harder".

Amateur Christo Lamprecht on Sunday became the first South African to win the Silver Medal at the 151st Open Championship.

Lamprecht was a surprise co-leader after shooting five-under 66 on the opening day. He couldn't quite match his Day 1 heroics as he finished 11-over par in a share of 74th position.

But the 22-year-old was the sole amateur to make the cut which meant he scooped the prestigious Silver Medal on Sunday.

Lamprecht was one of six amateurs in the field, the others being Spaniard Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, Argentina's Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, German Tiger Christensen, Ireland's Alex Maguire and Australia's Harrison Crowe.

Lamprecht is no stranger to setting records, having been just 16 when became the youngest-ever winner of the South African Amateur Championship at the Humewood Links in 2017.

In 2018, he became the first foreign winner in the 76-year history of the East of Ireland Amateur Open Championship.

In 2019, Lamprecht and his fellow GolfRSA National Squad members Martin Vorster, Casey Jarvis and Sam Simpson fired a record-setting 41-under par winning total to win the Junior Golf World Cup in Japan.

Lamprecht qualified for this year's Open Championship after winning the Amateur Championship at Hillside Golf club where he became the fourth South African to do so.

According to GolfRSA, only 53 golfers have distinguished themselves as the Leading Amateur in the Open since the Silver Medal was introduced in 1949.

Lamprecht said he was humbled to follow in the footsteps of golfing legends like Jose Maria Olazabal, Sir Michael Bonallack, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

"I had a look at the list last night, and it's really nice to be part of history like that and engrave my name into history," said Lamprecht, who carded rounds of 66, 79, 76 and 74 to secure the leading amateur accolade.

"Now that everything is done, it is nice to look back and know I’m the last amateur standing. I'm very proud of myself. I didn't have the best stuff for the last three days and I'll need to reflect on that, but I have learned a lot of lessons."

On Sunday, Lamprecht stood next to Open champion Brian Harman as they received their prizes on the 18th green at Royal Liverpool.

While he was disappointed at his efforts in the final three rounds, Lamprecht said he would take the positives from the week.

"Hopefully there are many more to come," he said. "It has been a week with every bit of emotion felt, coming off a high on Thursday and just not having it the last three days. On Friday afternoon, after I shot 79, I was talking to Stewart Cink. He said he had only led a major at the end of a round three times. To say I have done already at 22 is pretty cool.

"I am very hard on myself, and any good athlete needs to be, to an extent, but I am finishing the week with a smile. This week has given me a lot of motivation to work harder and keep on grinding. I have seen the next level and I really want to get there now."



