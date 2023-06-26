28m ago

Share

Lawrence's Munich win sees him become SA's top-ranked golfer

accreditation
Lynn Butler
South African golfer Thriston Lawrence
South African golfer Thriston Lawrence
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
  • South African golfer Thriston Lawrence says his mentality helped him return to the winner's circle.
  • Lawrence sealed a one-stroke victory over Dutchman Joost Luiten to win his fourth DP World Tour title in Munich.
  • With the win, Lawrence now becomes SA's top-ranked golfer.

South African golfer Thriston Lawrence was delighted to return to the winner's circle as he reigned victorious at the BMW International Open.

Lawrence returned with his fourth DP World Tour win of his career and second win of the season, as he bested Dutchman Joost Luiten in Germany.

Lawrence entered the final day at Golfclub München Eichenried four shots behind Luiten as he carded a final round of 69 to finish at 13-under.

"After my win in South Africa, I got the injury at the beginning of the year and just never really got momentum after that. I came into this week with a lot of confidence, hitting it really well," said Lawrence.

"Once again, just proving if the putter works, I'm giving myself a chance and the putter was definitely on fire today. Just so pleased to get my fourth win out here."

READ | SA golfer Lawrence emulates 'hero' Els with emotional win in Munich: 'It's special' 

Lawrence, who last week missed the cut at the US Open, picked up a cheque of €310 993.58 (R6.3 million) for his nail-biting win.

He also became SA's top-ranked golfer on the World Golf Rankings as he climbed from 104th to 75th.

Lawrence moves to 15th on the Race to Dubai Rankings, which is still led by Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy.

The 26-year-old said that he understands the pressure of leading as he held his nerve in a dramatic final day on Munich.

"I'm used to playing four or five weeks in a row and it was mentally tough as well because I just felt like I couldn't get into a routine or into momentum," said Lawrence.

"It was really key, mentally, just to go out there and play those big events and come back to where it all started.

"[By] just attacking from the start. Normally that's my mentality when I'm leading or starting the tournament.

"I'm quite an aggressive player and I started off really well and then it was one of those, you know, I got a shot and then gave it straight back for about ten holes."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dp world tourthriston lawrencegolf
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 197 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 506 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1561 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1845 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 495 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 275 votes
Jake White
7% - 587 votes
Rassie Erasmus
36% - 3049 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo