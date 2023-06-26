Lawrence's Munich win sees him become SA's top-ranked golfer

South African golfer Thriston Lawrence says his mentality helped him return to the winner's circle.

Lawrence sealed a one-stroke victory over Dutchman Joost Luiten to win his fourth DP World Tour title in Munich.

With the win, Lawrence now becomes SA's top-ranked golfer.

South African golfer Thriston Lawrence was delighted to return to the winner's circle as he reigned victorious at the BMW International Open.

Lawrence returned with his fourth DP World Tour win of his career and second win of the season, as he bested Dutchman Joost Luiten in Germany.

Lawrence entered the final day at Golfclub München Eichenried four shots behind Luiten as he carded a final round of 69 to finish at 13-under.

"After my win in South Africa, I got the injury at the beginning of the year and just never really got momentum after that. I came into this week with a lot of confidence, hitting it really well," said Lawrence.

"Once again, just proving if the putter works, I'm giving myself a chance and the putter was definitely on fire today. Just so pleased to get my fourth win out here."

Lawrence, who last week missed the cut at the US Open, picked up a cheque of €310 993.58 (R6.3 million) for his nail-biting win.

He also became SA's top-ranked golfer on the World Golf Rankings as he climbed from 104th to 75th.

Lawrence moves to 15th on the Race to Dubai Rankings, which is still led by Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy.

The 26-year-old said that he understands the pressure of leading as he held his nerve in a dramatic final day on Munich.

"I'm used to playing four or five weeks in a row and it was mentally tough as well because I just felt like I couldn't get into a routine or into momentum," said Lawrence.

"It was really key, mentally, just to go out there and play those big events and come back to where it all started.

"[By] just attacking from the start. Normally that's my mentality when I'm leading or starting the tournament.

"I'm quite an aggressive player and I started off really well and then it was one of those, you know, I got a shot and then gave it straight back for about ten holes."