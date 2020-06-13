1h ago

add bookmark

PICTURES | Long-suffering weekend hackers waste little time in teeing off!

Regular Saturday golfers wasted little to no time in booking their tee times as golf courses reopened around the country earlier today.

There were whoops of celebration from the South African golfing community on Friday after government gave the green light for golf to restart after a three month hiatus.

The news came as a major relief to not only the tens of thousands of amateurs, but golf courses around the country that had been financially crippled by the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. 

Golf courses were permitted to reopen as soon as they had completed the Confirmation of Compliance Document and submitted it to GolfRSA.

Thankfully for the vast majority of weekend hackers, golf courses were quick on the draw and play did take place on Saturday, with players having to adhere to strict protocols, as detailed below by GolfRSA.

Did you play on Saturday? If so, let us know where - and how rusty the swing was! And don't be shy to email us pictures at mysport@sport24.co.za

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley

Golf is back!

Golf is back!

Golf is back!

Golf is back!

Golf is back!

Golf is back!

All pictures Roger Sedres / ImageSA

Related Links
Tiger Woods won't play next week's RBC Heritage
Stricker to have 6 captain's picks in Ryder Cup revamp
Dylan Frittelli says no fans shouldn't be a problem but believes top players could struggle
Read more on:
golf
loading... Live
FC Bayern München 1
Borussia Mönchengladbach 1
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
50% - 1524 votes
Cricket
10% - 300 votes
Football
16% - 493 votes
Athletics
2% - 48 votes
Boxing
1% - 19 votes
Cycling
2% - 47 votes
Golf
6% - 196 votes
Motorsport
7% - 212 votes
Tennis
3% - 86 votes
Water sports
1% - 22 votes
American sports
1% - 29 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
2% - 62 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo