PICTURES | Long-suffering weekend hackers waste little time in teeing off!

Regular Saturday golfers wasted little to no time in booking their tee times as golf courses reopened around the country earlier today.

There were whoops of celebration from the South African golfing community on Friday after government gave the green light for golf to restart after a three month hiatus.

The news came as a major relief to not only the tens of thousands of amateurs, but golf courses around the country that had been financially crippled by the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Golf courses were permitted to reopen as soon as they had completed the Confirmation of Compliance Document and submitted it to GolfRSA.

Thankfully for the vast majority of weekend hackers, golf courses were quick on the draw and play did take place on Saturday, with players having to adhere to strict protocols, as detailed below by GolfRSA.

Did you play on Saturday? If so, let us know where - and how rusty the swing was! And don't be shy to email us pictures at mysport@sport24.co.za

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley