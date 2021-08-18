SA golf legend Gary Player's wife loses cancer battle

"It is with a heavy heart that we learned that one of golf's biggest patrons, Vivienne Player, lost her long and brave battle with cancer. Our sincere condolences goes out to her husband Gary, their children and grandchildren, family and friends," GolfRSA wrote on twitter.

Gary and Vivienne, who was the sister of former South African professional golfer Bobby Verwey, were married for 64 years.



They have six children: Jennifer, Marc, Wayne, Michele, Theresa and Amanda.