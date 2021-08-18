SA golf legend Gary Player's wife loses cancer battle

South African golf legend Gary's Player's wife, Vivienne, died on Wednesday after a prolonged battle with cancer.
Sport24 reported in June last year that Vivienne Player had pancreatic cancer and was receiving treatment in Santa Barbara, California.
"It is with a heavy heart that we learned that one of golf's biggest patrons, Vivienne Player, lost her long and brave battle with cancer. Our sincere condolences goes out to her husband Gary, their children and grandchildren, family and friends," GolfRSA wrote on twitter.
Gary and Vivienne, who was the sister of former South African professional golfer Bobby Verwey, were married for 64 years.
They have six children: Jennifer, Marc, Wayne, Michele, Theresa and Amanda.
Gary Player, 85, is arguably South Africa's greatest sportsman, having won 163 professional golf tournaments, including nine majors.
