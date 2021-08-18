1h ago

add bookmark

SA golf legend Gary Player's wife loses cancer battle

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gary and Vivienne Player at the Wimbledon tennis event in 2016.
Gary and Vivienne Player at the Wimbledon tennis event in 2016.
Adam Davy/Press Association/Pool/Getty Images

South African golf legend Gary's Player's wife, Vivienne, died on Wednesday after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Sport24 reported in June last year that Vivienne Player had pancreatic cancer and was receiving treatment in Santa Barbara, California.

"It is with a heavy heart that we learned that one of golf's biggest patrons, Vivienne Player, lost her long and brave battle with cancer. Our sincere condolences goes out to her husband Gary, their children and grandchildren, family and friends," GolfRSA wrote on twitter.

Gary and Vivienne, who was the sister of former South African professional golfer Bobby Verwey, were married for 64 years.

They have six children: Jennifer, Marc, Wayne, Michele, Theresa and Amanda.

Gary Player, 85, is arguably South Africa's greatest sportsman, having won 163 professional golf tournaments, including nine majors.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pga toureuropean toursunshine tourgary playerherman mostertvivienne playergolf
Voting Booth
Rassie Erasmus will likely receive punishment from World Rugby should be for posting a video criticising the standard of refereeing during the British Lions series. What should that punishment be?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nothing! Rassie did not do anything wrong
62% - 2802 votes
A small fine and a slap on the wrists will do
21% - 936 votes
A suspension or stadium ban for a few games
11% - 508 votes
This was serious and the Boks should be stripped of their series win!
6% - 263 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo