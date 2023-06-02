1h ago

Share

SA golfer Dylan Frittelli WD after going 15-over in 14 holes at PGA Tour's Memorial event

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dylan Frittelli. (Photo by Eston Parker/ISI Photos/Getty Images).
Dylan Frittelli. (Photo by Eston Parker/ISI Photos/Getty Images).
  • South African golfer Dylan Frittelli is going through a tough period on the PGA Tour.
  • He withdrew from the Memorial Tournament in the first round after shooting 15-over in 14 holes.
  • The 32-year-old has missed the cut 11 times and withdrawn three times in his past 18 PGA starts.

Dylan Frittelli, struggling through a difficult PGA Tour season, withdrew from the Memorial tournament on Thursday after going 15-over par in 14 holes at Muirfield Village.

LIVE | PGA Tour

The 32-year-old South African has missed the cut 11 times and withdrawn three times in his past 18 starts with his best finish in the span a share of 14th at the Phoenix Open in February.

Frittelli withdrew due to illness, according to a PGA Tour statement.

After opening with three pars at the Dublin, Ohio, layout, Frittelli made bogeys at the par-3 fourth, where he missed the green, and par-5 fifth, where he found water with his third shot.

Frittelli sank a birdie putt from just inside seven feet at the sixth but followed with a three-putt bogey at the par-5 seventh and found water at the ninth on his way to a double bogey.

He opened the back nine with back-to-back triple bogeys, finding water twice at the par-5 11th, and made double bogey after another splashdown at the par-3 12th.

He made bogey at 13 and a double bogey at 14 before stopping after an errant tee shot way left at the par-5 15th - his 72nd stroke over the par-72 layout.

Frittelli withdrew at the Heritage in April after an opening 80, his worst round of the season, and pulled out after two rounds at Pebble Beach in February.

Frittelli won the PGA John Deere Classic in 2019 and had fifth-place finishes at the 2020 Masters and 2021 Open Championship.

Leading scores after Thursday's first round of the PGA Tour Memorial tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio (USA unless noted, par-72):

67 - Davis Riley

68 - Matt Wallace (ENG)

69 - Danny Willett (ENG), Adam Hadwin (CAN), Mark Hubbard, Shane Lowry (IRL), Austin Eckroat, David Lipsky, Jordan Spieth

70 - Patrick Rodgers, Justin Suh, Wyndham Clark, Seamus Power (IRL), Jon Rahm (ESP), Adam Scott (AUS), Im Sung-jae (KOR)

71 - Taylor Montgomery, Denny McCarthy, Keith Mitchell, Harris English, Garrick Higgo (RSA), Emiliano Grillo (ARG), Viktor Hovland (NOR), Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Kim Si-woo (KOR), Sam Bennett, Patrick Cantlay, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG), Sepp Straka (AUT), Sam Ryder, Andrew Putnam


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pga tourdylan frittelligold
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
England 152/1
Ireland 172/10
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 139 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 335 votes
John Dobson
19% - 1081 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1274 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 316 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 192 votes
Jake White
7% - 387 votes
Rassie Erasmus
34% - 1961 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo