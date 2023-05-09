58m ago

SA golfer John Bland dies after battle with cancer

Compiled by Lynn Butler
  • South African golfer John Bland has died.
  • Bland is a two-time DP World Tour winner and 19 Sunshine Tour titles.
  • He achieved a career-high ranking of 48th and won the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit four times.

Beloved South African golfer John Bland has died on Tuesday.

He was 77.

Bland passed away in a hospital in George after a battle with cancer, with his family and his bulldog Handsome by his side.

"As a family we are relieved that John’s suffering is over," said his wife, Sonja.

"I met John 25 years ago and I knew immediately what a special man he was. The support and loving we have received from his lifelong friends during this time has been incredible and we are all grateful that John is now at peace."

Bland began his professional career in 1969 and followed in the footsteps of some of South Africa's greatest as he won the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit four times.

In 1970, Bland went on to win the Transvaal Open, joining a list of champions that included Sid and Jock Brews, Bobby Locke and Gary Player.

In 1977, Bland beat Player to win the South African PGA Championship.

Bland, who has won 19 Sunshine Tour titles, is also a two-time winner on the DP World Tour (European Tour) and achieved a career-high ranking of 48th on the Official World Golf Ranking.

Bland's senior golf career was equally impressive as he won five times on the PGA Tour Champions and three times on the Legends Tour.

Tributes have poured in worldwide for one of the most loved and respected South African sportsmen.


